FC Dallas Announces Roster Decisions for 2025 Season

November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today the club's roster decisions for the 2025 season.

Twenty-four players remain under contract for the 2025 season with the club picking up the contracts for seven players. Dallas exercised contract options for Antonio Carrera, Herbert Endeley, Logan Farrington, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sebastien Ibeagha, Sam Junqua and Nkosi Tafari.

Players already under contract for the 2025 season include Paul Arriola, Marco Farfan, Jesús Ferreira, Geovane Jesus, Sebastian Lletget, Bernard Kamungo, Petar Musa, Nolan Norris, Maarten Paes, Paxton Pomykal, Tomas Pondeca, Carl Sainté, Enes Sali, Tarik Scott, Show, Alejandro Urzua and Alan Velasco.

FC Dallas has declined the 2025 contract options of Liam Fraser, Omar Gonzalez, Dante Sealy, Ema Twumasi, Eugene Ansah, Isaiah Parker, Amet Korça and Malik Henry-Scott.

The club is currently in negotiations with midfielder Patrickson Delgado about a new contract with FC Dallas.

Ruan, Asier Illarramendi and Jimmy Maurer are out of contract and there are ongoing conversations with the players.

2025 FC Dallas Roster

Goalkeepers (2): Antonio Carrera, Maarten Paes

Defenders (7): Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Sam Junqua, Nolan Norris, Carl Sainté, Nkosi Tafari

Midfielders (8): Paul Arriola, Herbert Endeley, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Paxton Pomykal, Tomas Pondeca, Show, Alejandro Urzua

Forwards (7): Logan Farrington, Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo, Petar Musa, Enes Sali, Tarik Scott, Alan Velasco

