Four Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for November FIFA Window

November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC defenders Stuart Hawkins and Nouhou, as well as midfielders Reed Baker-Whiting and Obed Vargas have all been called in to represent their national teams during the November FIFA window. Nouhou and Vargas are set to join Cameroon and Mexico, respectively, while Hawkins and Baker-Whiting get the nod for the U.S. Men's Youth National Team at the U-19 and U-20 levels. Tacoma Defiance forward Osaze De Rosario has also been called up to Guyana for 2024-2025 Concacaf Nations League action.

Nouhou, 27, has 35 career caps for Cameroon since 2018, playing every minute in all three of Cameroon's 2022 FIFA World CupTM matches, including the country's historic 1-0 win over Brazil. The Douala native most recently started a pair of matches in the FIFA October window for Les Lions Indomptables during its Africa Cup of Nations 2024 qualifying run, playing every minute of both contests. Cameroon continues its qualifying campaign during the November window, playing Namibia on Wednesday, November 13 (5:00 a.m. PT) and Zimbabwe on Tuesday, November 19 (5:00 a.m. PT). Cameroon currently sits in first place in Group J with 10 points (3-1-0). Nouhou appeared 27 times in the regular season for Seattle this season (26 starts) and appeared in both of Seattle's playoff matches against Houston.

Vargas, 19, gets the nod Mexico U-20s after being called up to the senior team during the October window where he made a substitute appearance against the United States in a 2-0 victory. He was also called into Mexico's U-23 squad during the September window for a training camp and pair of friendlies. The midfielder made nine appearances for the United States at the youth levels before utilizing his one-time federation switch to Mexico, including five appearances (three starts) at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. El Tri is holding a camp in Mexico City before playing friendlies against Venezuela on Wednesday, November 13 and Japan on Saturday, November 16. Vargas appeared in 30 regular season matches (28 starts) for the Rave Green in 2024, scoring one goal and adding seven assists. He also appeared in Seattle's playoff match against Houston on November 3.

Baker-Whiting, 19, is set to join the U.S. U-20s at a training camp in Marbella, Spain with friendlies scheduled against the South Korea on Saturday, November 16 and France on Monday, November 18. Baker-Whiting has previously appeared for the U.S. at both the U-17 and U-19 levels, including a start in a friendly against Norway (June 9, 2022). The Seattle native has appeared in 22 regular season matches (six starts) for the Rave Green this year, as well as both of Sounders FC's 2024 playoff matches against Houston.

Hawkins, 18, travels to Florida for a camp with the U.S. U-19s. The defender made four appearances at the Concacaf U-20 Championships in Mexico earlier this year where the United States finished second, making a substitute appearance in the championship match against Mexico. Prior to that, he has represented the United States at the U-16 and U-17 levels, playing in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia in 2023 where he made four appearances. Hawkins appeared in 22 matches (21 starts) for Tacoma Defiance in MLS NEXT Pro play this year, as well as made two appearances for Sounders FC its 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run.

De Rosario, 23, joins Guyana as the nation continues its Concacaf Nations League run. The forward has made five appearances for Guyana since 2023, most recently appearing in Nations League action against Guatemala. He scored in his debut for the country on November 11, 2023, against Antigua and Barbuda. Guyana is set to play a two-leg series against Barbados on Friday, November 15 (3:00 p.m. PT) and on Tuesday, November 19 (4:00 p.m. PT). De Rosario made 23 appearances (13 starts) for Tacoma in MLS NEXT Pro action this year, scoring six goals.

Following its Round One win over Houston Dynamo FC in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sounders FC prepares for the Western Conference Semifinals against LAFC on Saturday, November 23 at BMO Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360).

