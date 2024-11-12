In Memory of Marco Angulo
November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati are heartbroken to share that Marco Angulo passed away Monday night after a battle with injuries sustained in an accident last month.
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Marco-a husband and father, a brother and son, a friend and teammate. He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered. Our entire club grieves this tragedy, and we are thinking of and praying for his family. He was a cherished member of the FC Cincinnati family, and he will be missed.
Marco is survived by his wife and young son. He was 22 years old.
