Pro Volleyball Federation Draft to be Broadcast Live

November 13, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







Fans, followers and most importantly - future players - will be able to watch full pick-by-pick coverage as the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation draft will be broadcast live and exclusively via the league's official YouTube Channel.

Slated for Monday, November 25, the second annual collegiate player draft will begin at Noon ET and span five rounds overall. The broadcast will be hosted by Olympian Holly McPeak and former Florida State beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick and take place on the league channel that had nearly four million views last season.

The Indy Ignite hold the first overall selection, followed by the No. 2 pick from the Atlanta Vibe, who will make that choice after a trade with the Columbus Fury last season. The remainder of the first round will proceed with No. 3 Orlando Valkyries, No. 4 Vegas Thrill, No. 5 San Diego Mojo, No. 6 Atlanta Vibe, No. 7 Grand Rapids Rise and No. 8 Omaha Supernovas.

"We are excited to welcome these new players into Pro Volleyball Federation and thrilled we can present the draft live as it happens," boasted CEO Jen Spicher. "There are some amazing athletes competing at the college level this season and we can't wait to see which of them will be invited to join our already outstanding rosters."

Additional draft order was set for each round by an overall draft lottery held on October 15. Teams will have up to eight minutes to make their picks in the first two rounds, followed by five minutes between selections in rounds 3-5. Each team may draft any eligible college player and will be part of the draft and its broadcast direct from their home city. Draft day trades between teams involving current players, rights to drafted players and/or draft picks are also permitted.

ABOUT PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Pro Volleyball Federation is the leading professional volleyball league in the United States. PVF sets the standard for the sport, offering the largest number of franchises, unmatched attendance, extensive broadcast coverage and substantial championship prize money. It combines top-tier talent, including NCAA stars and international athletes, with cutting-edge production and technology to provide fans with an unmatched viewing experience. As a vital link between collegiate volleyball and the professional stage, PVF is dedicated to shaping the future of the sport and increasing visibility for its athletes. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

Draft Selection Order

The following is the selection order for the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft. Teams are required to make a selection with each draft pick.

First Round

Round 1, Selection 1........ Indy Ignite

Round 1, Selection 2... Atlanta Vibe

(Columbus selection to Atlanta via prior trade)

Round 1, Selection 3............ Orlando Valkyries

Round 1, Selection 4.... Vegas Thrill

Round 1, Selection 5 San Diego Mojo

Round 1, Selection 6... Atlanta Vibe

Round 1, Selection 7 Grand Rapids Rise

Round 1, Selection 8............. Omaha Supernovas

Second Round

Round 2, Selection 9.. Atlanta Vibe

Round 2, Selection 10........... Omaha Supernovas

Round 2, Selection 11...... Columbus Fury

Round 2, Selection 12.. Vegas Thrill

Round 2, Selection 13............. Grand Rapids Rise

Round 2, Selection 14......... Orlando Valkyries

Round 2, Selection 15........... Omaha Supernovas

(San Diego selection to Omaha via prior trade)

Round 2, Selection 16.... Indy Ignite

Third Round

Round 3, Selection 17.......... Orlando Valkyries

Round 3, Selection 18..... Columbus Fury

Round 3, Selection 19........... Omaha Supernovas

Round 3, Selection 20... Indy Ignite

Round 3, Selection 21. Atlanta Vibe

Round 3, Selection 22............ Grand Rapids Rise

Round 3, Selection 23 San Diego Mojo

Round 3, Selection 24 Vegas Thrill

Fourth Round

Round 4, Selection 25 Vegas Thrill

Round 4, Selection 26 San Diego Mojo

Round 4, Selection 27 Atlanta Vibe

Round 4, Selection 28... Indy Ignite

Round 4, Selection 29............ Grand Rapids Rise

Round 4, Selection 30......... Omaha Supernovas

Round 4, Selection 31......... Orlando Valkyries

Round 4, Selection 32.... Columbus Fury

Fifth Round

Round 5, Selection 33... Indy Ignite

Round 5, Selection 34 San Diego Mojo

Round 5, Selection 35. Vegas Thrill

Round 5, Selection 36.... Columbus Fury

Round 5, Selection 37.......... Omaha Supernovas

Round 5, Selection 38 Atlanta Vibe

Round 5, Selection 39........ Orlando Valkyries

Round 5, Selection 40............ Grand Rapids Rise

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.