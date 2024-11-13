San Diego Mojo Announce 2025 Group Experience Packages

November 13, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







San Diego Mojo 2025 Group Experiences are now available. Fans can experience the thrill of a San Diego Mojo game with friends, family, youth volleyball clubs or coworkers and join us at Viejas Arena on the San Diego State University campus for an unforgettable gameday experience.

Fans will be able to sit together with their group in reserved seating sections and have access to exclusive add-ons while saving up to 20 percent off individual and day-of-game prices (add-ons are extremely limited and first-come, first-serve based on availability). Enjoy tickets starting at only $13!

Pro Volleyball games are the perfect setting for a birthday party, friends' night out, corporate event, premium hospitality experience, and more.

Snag This Killer Deal Now!

Want to reserve your outing right now? Give the Mojo team a call at (619) 984-6656 (MOJO) or email us at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.