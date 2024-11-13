Supernovas Release New Customizable Ticket Package

November 13, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Federation Champions, are excited to release a brand-new customizable ticket package for the 2025 season, which is set to begin with Banner Night when Omaha hosts the Atlanta Vibe on Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. at the CHI Health Center.

Fans now have the flexibility to create their own Supernovas experience with a customizable half-season ticket plan. Choose any seven of the team's 14 home matches and even select different seats for each game, with prices starting as low as $14 per match.

Get the best seats before single-match tickets go on sale! View the half-season package here.

Full-season tickets are also still available for the 2025 season, offering the lowest per-match rate and amazing benefits. Learn more and secure the hottest ticket in professional volleyball here.

The Supernovas are coming off a magical season in which the franchise swept the Grand Rapids Rise on Saturday, May 18 at the CHI Health Center to be crowned the first-ever PVF Champions.

Omaha's support was a key highlight in the inaugural season as the Supernovas hosted seven crowds of 10,000 or more across its 12 home matches. That includes the U.S. record for the most attended professional volleyball match with 12,090 spectators packing CHI on March 16, 2024.

The Supernovas reloaded its roster in the offseason to defend its title, resigning team captain Brooke Nuneviller, superstar setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson and homegrown rookie Sophie Davis. That also includes pulling away reigning Rookie of the Year Reagan Cooper as well as welcoming back a trio of former Nebraska middle blockers Briana Holman, Kayla Caffey and Kaitlyn Hord.

For any questions regarding the season ticket purchase process, please visit the Supernovas Ticket FAQ page or by calling 402-502-5268.

