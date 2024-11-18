Argos Win the 111th Grey Cup; Toronto's 19th CFL Championship

November 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts have won the 111th Grey Cup with a 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday at B.C. Place in Vancouver. This marks the 19th Grey Cup win in franchise history, the most in the CFL, and five more than the next-best team. The 151-year-old football organization has won two out of the last three Grey Cups (2022), beating the Blue Bombers both times, an organization that has been to five straight Grey Cups.

QB Nick Arbuckle was named the game's Most Outstanding Player, while WR Dejon Brissett was crowned the Grey Cup's Most Outstanding Canadian.

A season filled with ups and downs culminated in a 10-8 regular-season record and a second-place East Division finish. The Double Blue played in a semi-final game for the first time since 2015, prevailing over the visiting Ottawa REDBLACKS, setting up an Eastern Final rematch with the Montreal Alouettes for the second consecutive season. A year ago, it was the Alouettes who spoiled the party, beating the Argos on their way to winning the 110th Grey Cup. 2024 would prove to be Toronto's year as the Argos marched into Montreal beating the defending champions to set up a rematch of the 109th championship game.

This Grey Cup victory moves the team's record in the big game to 19-6, a .760 win percentage in the Grey Cup, the best mark of all-time (Edmonton is second with .609).

More details will follow on upcoming Grey Cup activities when the team lands in Toronto.

