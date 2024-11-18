Toronto Argonauts to Host Championship Rally Presented by BMO on Tuesday
November 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
To celebrate the Toronto Argonauts franchise's 19th Grey Cup victory on Sunday, the team will host a public rally for fans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Maple Leaf Square.
Fans attending the Championship Rally presented by BMO will get to witness remarks and speeches from organization leaders, special programming, giveaways, a live DJ and the 2024 Grey Cup Champion team hoisting the trophy.
With street closures in the surrounding area, fans are encouraged to plan their trip accordingly and arrive at 11 a.m. to secure a spot for this historic moment.
