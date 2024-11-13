PWHL to be Featured in EA Sports© NHL© 25

November 13, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK and TORONTO - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) have formed a multi-year partnership, which will bring the players and teams into EA SPORTS© NHL© 25. The partnership advances EA SPORTS' commitment to grow and authentically represent women's sports within its games, promoting and championing the next generation of athletes.

"We are thrilled to bring the PWHL into NHL 25 as part of a massive holiday update, giving players all-new ways to play, starting in a couple of days with the frenetic energy of NHL Arcade through to the launch of 4 Nations Face-Off in the New Year," said Bill Dollar, EA SPORTS NHL Executive Producer. "EA SPORTS continues to drive inclusivity and authenticity through its games, and in partnership with the PWHL, we will amplify the excitement of the women's game for all fans."

Launching Dec. 5, the PWHL in NHL 25 will feature all six teams - the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, and Toronto Sceptres - in Play Now, Online Versus, Shootout and Season Modes. In addition, PWHL uniforms will be available in World of Chel, with players*, logos, and uniforms available in Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT). To fully immerse players in the authentic PWHL experience, the update will include The Walter Cup and advanced body skeletons through SAPIEN technology integration.

"Our partnership with EA SPORTS opens new doors to elevate women's hockey across all levels," said Amy Scheer, Senior Vice President of Business Operations, PWHL. "Through this alliance, we'll develop in-game and out-of-game experiences that strengthen the bond between our teams, players, and fans, bringing the PWHL closer to the global hockey community."

"EA SPORTS is proud to support the PWHL, which has pioneered the growth of women's hockey in North America," said Andrea Hopelain, GM & SVP, Publishing, EA SPORTS. "We look forward to working together to help elevate and grow women's hockey to new and existing fans worldwide, starting by bringing PWHL teams and athletes to EA SPORTS NHL 25."

The integration of the PWHL in NHL 25 reflects EA SPORTS' ongoing commitment to authentically representing and growing women's sports in-game by capturing the excitement of game day and showcasing the emergence of the next generation of elite athletes. Having initially showcased the women's game in NHL 22 through the International Ice Hockey Federation agreement, Toronto Sceptres forward Sarah Nurse starred as a cover athlete the following year to celebrate their inclusion into Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT). The addition of PWHL teams and players complements recent women's leagues and features introduced in EA SPORTS FC©, UFC, and PGA TOUR over the past few years.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is F for Everyone© initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.