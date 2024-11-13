Toronto Sceptres Roster Update

November 13, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







(Toronto, ON) - The Toronto Sceptres announced roster updates in the opening days of the 2024-25 Training Camp today.

Returning forward Natalie Spooner, who was named the Billie Jean King MVP and Forward of the Year at the PWHL Awards last season, is remaining on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) to begin training camp. Spooner was originally placed on LTIR on May 15, 2024 after sustaining a knee injury during the third period of Game 3 in Toronto's semi-final PWHL Playoffs series against Minnesota. There is no timeline for her return.

Rookie defender Megan Carter, who signed a two-year Standard Player Agreement on June 26, 2024, after being drafted in the second round, 12th overall, in the 2024 PWHL Draft, has also been placed on the LTIR with a lower-body injury. There is no timeline for her return.

