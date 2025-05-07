Gosling's Two Goals Power Toronto to Game 1 Win over Minnesota

May 7, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - Julia Gosling scored twice in her playoff debut, leading Toronto to a 3-2 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of the PWHL Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja, on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The rookie struck twice in the second period, just 1:55 apart, including a power play goal that stretched Toronto's lead to 3-0. Captain Blayre Turnbull opened the scoring at 11:59 of the first period to give Toronto a 1-0 advantage and the Sceptres carried that lead into the intermission, outshooting Minnesota 12-6 in the opening frame. Gosling's pair of second-period goals gave Toronto control before Minnesota began to chip away. Rookie Britta Curl- Salemme got the visitors on the board at 13:56 of the second to make it 3-1, and Minnesota carried momentum into the third after killing off a five-minute major penalty late in the period. Katy Knoll scored at 2:33 into the third period to pull Minnesota within one, but Toronto held firm the rest of the way to preserve the victory. Kristen Campbell made 24 saves for the Sceptres, while Nicole Hensley turned aside 34 shots for the Frost.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

QUOTES

Frost Head Coach Ken Klee on his team's ability to come back and getting ready for Game Two: "It just shows with a lot of our group how it's a long series. We don't take scores from different games or anything like that, we know it's going to be a hard-fought series and obviously you have to get three wins to win the series. We didn't get one tonight - kudos to them, they played hard and we're looking forward to Friday."

Frost forward Michela Cava on her line (Cava, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Taylor Heise) tonight: "I think we got shut down a little bit compared to the speed we're used to using. We know that they're going to play us hard and I think we can't get down on ourselves. It's a great line and we all bring certain things to it and I think we'll come together and be better next game and we all know that."

Sceptres forward Julia Gosling on her scoring touch: "It was really exciting [to make an impact]. It's my first 5-on-5 goal, but definitely just the way we were playing, the way our lines were changing [that] just put me in a great spot to get that opportunity and just use my shot. It was super fun to get that done at home."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on the win: "We're just happy. I think we're happy with the win. There was a moment in that game as they were pressing at the end where I thought I could live with whatever the results of the game were. Obviously, you always want the win, but I was so happy and proud of the way our team played as a group. I would put it up with our top couple games; got a complete effort from a lot of players and great goaltending, so overall very happy with everyone."

NOTABLES

Julia Gosling became just the second player in PWHL playoff history to score multiple goals in a single period, joining Taylor Heise, who did so twice last postseason. Gosling's two second-period goals came 1:55 apart, the fastest pair ever scored by a single player in league playoff history.

Gosling scored for the first time since a two-goal performance on Feb. 19 in New York, snapping an 11-game drought. The tally was also the first of her career at even-strength - her four regular-season goals all came on the power play.

Blayre Turnbull scored her third career playoff goal, with all three coming in Game 1 contests. Last season, she scored twice in the opening game against Minnesota.

Kristen Campbell has yet to allow more than two goals against in a game through six career playoff games.

Nicole Hensley's 34 saves set a new career postseason high, surpassing her previous best of 32 saves in a 1-0 double-overtime win over Boston in the 2024 PWHL Finals. Entering the game, Hensley had allowed just two goals across her previous four playoff appearances, spanning 278:29 of ice time.

Britta Curl-Salemme scored her first career PWHL playoff goal in her postseason debut. She scored twice in her regular season finale to rank second among all rookies with nine goals.

Rookie Katy Knoll scored her second career PWHL goal, combining both regular season and playoffs. Her first came on Jan. 26 against Boston.

Hannah Miller opened the playoffs with a pair of assists for the second straight postseason, having also recorded two helpers in Toronto's 4-0 Game 1 win over Minnesota last year.

Jesse Compher recorded her first career playoff assist, adding to the nine helpers she collected during the regular season.

Liz Schepers earned the assist on Knoll's goal, bringing her career playoff assist total to five. This sets a new PWHL record, breaking a tie with three other players for the most playoff assists in league history.

Claire Thompson recorded an assist in her PWHL playoff debut. During the regular season, she tallied 4 goals and 14 assists in 30 games, finishing third in points among defenders.

Lee Stecklein recorded her fourth career playoff assist. All three of her helpers in the 2024 Playoffs came in Minnesota's semifinal series against Toronto.

Klára Hymlárová earned her first postseason point in her playoff debut. Her assist was the second of her PWHL career, including the 2024-25 regular season, and first since Dec. 7, 2024, against the Sceptres in her team's third game of the season.

Renata Fast tied the PWHL playoff record for most shots in a game by a defender (7), matching Montréal's Kati Tabin, who accomplished the feat three times in the 2024 playoffs. Fast's four first-period shots also tied the record for most by a defender in any postseason regulation period, shared with Tabin and Erin Ambrose (MTL). Fast's seven shots set a career high in her 60th PWHL game, regular season or playoffs.

Toronto led 1-0 after the first period, marking their first opening-frame lead against Minnesota this season. Minnesota held a first-period lead in four of their six regular-season meetings, with the other two games tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Toronto scored its first power play goal in PWHL playoff history. It was also the first playoff game in league history where both teams converted a power play opportunity.

Toronto's 37 shots on goal set a new team record for most in a PWHL playoff game, surpassing their previous high of 30 in Game 2 of last season's semifinal playoff series.

The home team outshot the visitors in the first period for the sixth consecutive playoff game between Minnesota and Toronto, dating back to last season. In their 10 playoff games last season, Minnesota was outshot in a game just once (Game 2 vs. Toronto, outshot 30-21).

SCORESHEET RECAP

Minnesota 0 1 1 - 2

Toronto 1 2 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Toronto, Turnbull 1 (Compher, Miller), 11:59. Penalties-Zumwinkle Min (boarding), 13:47.

2nd Period-2, Toronto, Gosling 1 7:47. 3, Toronto, Gosling 2 (Miller, Fast), 9:42 (PP). 4, Minnesota, Curl-Salemme 1 (Thompson, Stecklein), 13:56 (PP). Penalties-Watts Tor (slashing), 4:07; McQuigge Min (high sticking), 9:16; Munroe Tor (interference), 13:35; Curl-Salemme Min (major - check to the head, game misconduct), 14:37.

3rd Period-5, Minnesota, Knoll 1 (Hymlárová, Schepers), 2:33. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Minnesota 6-11-9-26. Toronto 12-15-10-37.

Power Play Opportunities-Minnesota 1 / 2; Toronto 1 / 3.

Goalies-Minnesota, Hensley (37 shots-34 saves). Toronto, Campbell (26 shots-24 saves).

A-6,868

THREE STARS

1. Julia Gosling (TOR) 2G

2. Blayre Turnbull (TOR) 1G

3. Katy Knoll (MIN) 1G

SERIES

Toronto leads Minnesota 1-0

UPCOMING GAME

Game 2: Friday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

