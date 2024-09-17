Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Utah Archers won their second straight Premier Lacrosse League Championship, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson became the Women's National Basketball Association's top scorer in a season, and Arena Football One added expansion teams to Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) and Monterrey, Mexico. Highlights from this week come from the Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League, Women's National Basketball Association, Arena Football One, Canadian Football League, United Football League, Frontier League, Southern League, Texas League, Eastern League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, Canadian Premier League, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, North American Hockey League, United States Hockey League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Utah Archers are the new standard in the PLL. With their 12-8 victory against the two-time champion Whipsnakes, the Archers established themselves as the new standard for success in the Premier Lacrosse League. The champs sealed their second consecutive title with a vintage defensive performance spearheaded by two-time Cash App Championship MVP Brett Dobson in the cage. Dobson made 17 saves, stopping 68% of the Maryland shots he saw. The third-year keeper is the definition of a clutch performer. In four career postseason games, Dobson has made 17.8 saves per game, stopped 71% of shots on goal and posted a remarkable 4-0 record. He has won two Cash App Championships and two Cash App Championship MVPs in two years as a starter. The Utah defense contained a number of Maryland's greatest offensive threats. Matt Rambo, Zed Williams and Levi Anderson combined for just two total points with Warren Jeffrey, Graeme Hossack and the Archers' long-stick midfielders dominant from start to finish. Although Rookie of the Year TJ Malone notched four assists, he shot just 0-for-10 with Mason Woodward playing lockdown on-ball defense.

National Lacrosse League

The Philadelphia Wings invested in their future and made a bit of history at the 2024 NLL Draft. The Wings made 8 picks in total and with the first overall pick of the night, the organization selected Brennan O'Neill from Duke University. "Brennan is a rare talent that we're excited to add to our group. As a player, he has all the tools you look for, and as we talked to some of his teammates, coaches, and folks that have been a part of his journey, we became just as enthusiastic about the person, said Wings General Manager Paul Day. "His approach, attitude, and work ethic give us tremendous confidence that he will be a student of the game which should lead him to a long, successful career". "It's an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to represent this organization," said O'Neill. "My first NLL game I attended was a Wings game, so this team holds a very special place in my heart. I'm looking forward to the season coming up and can't wait to get to work with the rest of the team." O'Neill is now the first American to be selected first overall since 1998 when Rochester selected Casey Powell. He also became just the fourth player ever to be drafted first overall in both the professional indoor and outdoor league drafts. The previous instances were former Wings star Kevin Crowley, Lyle Thompson, and Jeff Teat.

"Vancouver Warriors forward Payton Cormier" has a nice ring to it. The former University of Virginia standout agreed to terms with the club on a one-year deal on Friday, pending NLL approval. The 24-year-old had an illustrious NCAA career - setting the all-time NCAA Division I career goal record with 224 through his five-year stint at Virginia - and he's ready to make the jump to the NLL and be a part of the Warriors team. "I'm super excited to be a part of it and the direction that they're heading in," said Cormier. "The guys in the locker room, the competitive nature of it and the coaching staff being world class is something that I'm super excited for."

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

With 26.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Wednesday evening's road tilt against the Indiana Fever, two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson scored her 940th and 941st points of the season on a jumper from the free throw line breaking the WNBA single season scoring mark of 939 points set by Jewell Loyd in 2023.

Watch as A'ja Wilson drops 27 PTS in the Las Vegas Aces' win over the Indiana Fever. Her 27 points led to her surpassing the WNBA record for points in a single season with 941+ PTS.

Watch highlights of A'ja Wilson's 29 PTS in the Las Vegas Aces' 84-71 win against the Connecticut Sun. Wilson extended her record for most points scored in a WNBA season and eclipsed 1,000 in the fourth quarter.

The Phoenix Mercury today announced the signing of guard/forward Sophie Cunningham to a contract extension through the 2025 season. "Phoenix has become my home away from home, and I am so thrilled to be in the Valley and continue to get to play in front of the best fans in the W - the X-Factor," said Cunningham. "The investments Mat is making in our organization are unmatched and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of what we are building here, on the court and in the community."Cunningham, a six-year WNBA veteran who has played her entire career in Phoenix, has appeared in 36 games (17 starts) this season, averaging 8.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a career-high 1.0 steals per game. The sharp-shooting wing has knocked down 37.8% of her shots from deep, the fourth highest percentage in the league amongst players who have attempted at least 150 three-pointers. Cunningham has shot 40.0% or greater from three in 21 games this season, second most in the league, and is one of three players to have 10 or more games off the bench with at least two made three-pointers.

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale became the franchise's all-time leading scorer at College Park Center against the New York Liberty. Ogunbowale scored 11 points to bring her career total to 3,972 to pass Deanna "Tweety" Nolan who finished her nine-year, 293-game career with 3,971 points. Ogunbowale is in her sixth season with the Wings with Thursday being her 193rd career game. Dallas fell to the Liberty, 99-67. Ogunbowale notched points 3,971 and 3,972 from the free-throw line with 4:27 left in the contest. She finished 4-4 from the charity stripe on the night while adding four assists and two steals. Ogunbowale already held franchise career standards for three-pointers made (490) and attempted (1,403) and free-throws made (778).

NBA G League

The Maine Celtics announced the hiring of Tyler Lashbrook as Head Coach for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA G League season. Lashbrook becomes the 10th head coach in franchise history. This will be the first head coaching position of his career; Lashbrook helped the Boston Celtics win the NBA Championship last season as a Player Development coach. "It's an exciting time to be in the G League for both players and coaches," said Lashbrook. "There's truly no better development opportunity in the world. I'm beyond thrilled for this opportunity to coach the Maine Celtics. I want to thank Joe Mazzulla, Brad Stevens, and the Boston Celtics organization for trusting me and giving me my first head coaching opportunity. I'm honored and grateful to step into this role." A native of Owensboro, Kentucky, Lashbrook is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He joined the Boston organization prior to last season, helping develop players and working with the offensive coaching staff. Prior to that, he was in a similar position with the Philadelphia 76ers, working as a player development coach from 2018-2023. Lashbrook started his coaching career as a basketball operations intern and video coordinator in Philadelphia from 2014-2018.

The South Bay Lakers announced Zach Guthrie as head coach. Guthrie becomes the 11th head coach in franchise history. "We're thrilled to welcome Zach and his wife Sarah to the Lakers family," said South Bay Lakers General Manager Nick Mazzella. "Zach has worked alongside some of the game's great minds for nearly two decades, earning a reputation for his player development vision and his schematic creativity. Instilling Coach Redick's vision and a Lakers championship mindset is fundamental to our success. We look forward to Zach achieving this, maximizing players' potential and building upon the South Bay Lakers reputation as a premier destination for developing NBA players." Guthrie joins South Bay after serving the past three seasons as assistant coach for the Washington Wizards. Prior to Washington, the Texas native spent the 2020-21 campaign as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks and five seasons on staff with the Utah Jazz from 2015-20, including the last four as an assistant coach. From 2012-15, Guthrie served as manager of advanced scouting for the Orlando Magic.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday the appointment of Mark Wacyk as Team President of the Ottawa BlackJacks. With over 35 years of entrepreneurial experience across diverse industries, including sports, technology, high-net-worth finance, transportation, and biopharmaceuticals, Wacyk's expertise and drive will be instrumental in advancing the Ottawa BlackJacks' growth and community impact as the team enters its sixth season. With a 15-year career in high-tech, Ottawa BlackJacks' newest Executive team member, Wacyk (WA-sick), co-founded Akara Corporation, a venture-backed technology startup that was acquired by Ciena Corp in 2003. Wacyk has also had a successful 15-year tenure managing investments and trading commodity futures with RBC Dominion Securities.

FOOTBALL

Arena Football One

Arena Football One is excited to announce another expansion team for the 2025 AF1 season. Wilkes-Barre will be home to the second expansion team for the 2025 Arena Football Season. Led by Team Owner Matthew Rowland, the Wilkes-Barre team will bring professional sports back to Northeastern Pennsylvania. Rowland has extensive experience as an innovative boxing promoter and has several large boxing cards to his credit. As a graduate of Misericordia University in Dallas, PA, Rowland has roots in Northeastern Pennsylvania and is working to establish deep roots for the team with community partners. Commissioner Jeff Fisher said, "With experienced and innovative ownership leading Wilkes-Barre, we are excited to welcome Matt and his highly professional organization to AF1. They are thoroughly prepared for the biggest stage, and we are excited and impressed by what they are bringing to the table. As we strengthen our league, we are excited to have teams like Wilkes-Barre in the fold." Team Owner Matt Rowland said, "I am humbled and honored to bring Arena Football back to Wilkes-Barre and Northeastern Pennsylvania. I want to thank AF1 and in particular Jared Widman, Jerry Kurz, and Jeff Fisher for believing in me and in this market."

Arena Football One is thrilled to announce its third expansion team for the 2025 AF1 Season. The Monterrey Kings, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León in Mexico, will be the first international team to join Arena Football One for the 2025 Season. Monterrey's mountains provide stunning vistas for the second-largest city in Mexico and the 23rd-largest in North America. The regal vistas and bustling city make an apt home for the Kings to make their Arena Football Debut..

Commissioner Jeff Fisher said, "Monterrey has amazing leadership in Fernando Von Rossum. His knowledge of football and connections within the industry will be invaluable as the Monterrey Kings join AF1 as an expansion team for 2025. We are very excited to grow the game internationally and bring the arena game to Mexico." The Monterrey Kings feature an ownership group led by Team President Fernando Von Rossum. Von Rossum has decades of pro football experience through his involvement with NFL broadcasts in Mexico and the Pittsburgh Steelers for Latinamerica and his ownership of the Monterrey Steel.

Indoor Football League

The Northern Arizona Wranglers are excited to announce the signing of Head Coach Ron James ahead of the 2025 Indoor Football League Season. The Wranglers are bringing in an exciting and experienced head coach, who holds vast experience coaching the Indoor game at a high level. Coach James is a veteran football coach with a background that spans both the professional and collegiate landscapes in addition to high school athletics. In both 2012 and 2017, James earned the Arena Football League Coach of the Year recognition. His resume includes an Arena Bowl appearance in 2017 as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Storm. James brings over 30 years of valuable coaching experience to the Wranglers organization. Coach James has a combined fourteen years of coaching on the collegiate level as well as his AFL experience. He has coached at almost every level of college football in various capacities.

Bay Area Panthers have named Rod Windsor as the team's new Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, bringing one of the most decorated names in the sport to the franchise. Windsor spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Northern Arizona Wranglers. In 2024, Northern Arizona led the IFL in total offense and finished second in the league in passing offense. "We are thrilled to add Coach Rod Windsor to the Bay Area Panthers. He is a brilliant offensive mind and continues to be an innovator in the indoor football game," said Rob Keefe, Panthers Head Coach and President of Football Operations. Windsor, new Assistant Head Coach Les Moss, and Keefe were on the same staff at Northern Arizona that captured the IFL title in 2022, completing a turnaround for a franchise that won only one game the previous year.

National Arena League

The National Arena League announced that the Beaumont Renegades have been accepted to the NAL for the upcoming 2025 season. The Renegades are an expansion team that will be the 12th team in the National Arena League. The Renegades have spent the last year solidifying their organization and operations, preparing to join a professional league. The entry into the National Arena League will see the Renegades playing their home games at Ford Arena and will join seven other new teams in the NAL. The Renegades ownership, made up of Derron Griffin and New England Patriot Deatrich Wise Jr., said that the team spent a lot of time making sure that the franchise would get an opportunity to join a league that would provide a high-quality product for the Beaumont market. "We worked very hard over the last several months to make sure we had the right people in place and that we had our operations in order, to ensure that we had a successful launch in 2025," Griffin said. "We are looking forward to joining the NAL, as our fans will get to enjoy great football against some of the highest profile, and most historic, teams in this business."

Canadian Football League

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the club has signed quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Bryan Scott. Both players have been added to the practice roster. Dolegala (6-7, 242, Central Connecticut; born: October 7, 1996, in Hamburg, NY) signs with the Bombers after being released by the BC Lions earlier this season. The quarterback has spent the last three seasons in the CFL, two with the Roughriders (2022-2023), and this year with the BC Lions (2024). Dolegala spent his four-year collegiate career (2015-2018) with Central Connecticut State University. Over that time, he would complete 654 passes for 8,129 yards and 48 touchdowns, finishing with a career passer rating of 126.5 while also rushing for 292 yards and 18 touchdowns. Scott (6-2, 220, Occidental College; born: August 17, 1995, in Rolling Hills, CA) signs with the Bombers after several stints in the CFL and USFL. In 2023 and 2024, Scott was a member of the Toronto Argonauts, dressing for all 18 games in 2023 and all nine games in 2024 before his release. In 2024, Scott threw for 79 yards on five completions, one being a 40-yard touchdown pass. Scott briefly spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2019, but chose to opt-out of his contract after the 2020 CFL season was cancelled. Prior to joining the Argonauts, Scott started three games for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL (2022), throwing for 558 yards on 60 completions for five touchdowns.

United Football League

The United Football League announced that the Houston Roughnecks will play the 2025 season at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium, a familiar home for the Roughnecks. "In an exciting new chapter for the Houston Roughnecks, we're thrilled to return to the University of Houston's newly renovated TDECU Stadium," said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. "Our partnership with the University of Houston has been a highlight in our spring football journey, and we can't wait to build on the electric atmosphere we experienced in 2020 and 2023 at TDECU Stadium. Their state-of-the-art venue will surely elevate our game-day experience and deepen our connection within the Houston community." After the University of Houston's promotion to the Big 12 Conference in 2023, their program began significant stadium construction and facility renovations, prompting the Roughnecks to play their 2024 UFL season at Rice University. Renovations to TDECU Stadium have included additional premium seating options and a new sideline-to-sideline video board.

The UFL continues to make a significant impact on the NFL, placing a substantial number of its players on NFL rosters prior to last weekend's start of the NFL season. Twenty-one players from the UFL's 2024 season are currently active in the NFL. Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates (Detroit Lions) and Arlington Renegades defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (Minnesota Vikings) both solidified a spot on a 53-man roster when the NFL season began, while wide receiver Chris Blair (Atlanta Falcons) was recently promoted to the active roster from the practice squad. 14 others are signed to NFL team practice squads, and three are on injured reserve. "We knew that merging both leagues would create more talented rosters which in turn would create a more entertaining product on the field. This would provide our players the competitive platform needed to be seen by NFL teams," stated UFL Executive Vice President, Daryl Johnston. "The number of workouts and signings we saw during NFL training camps speaks to the product we put on the field and the opportunity we created for our players as a league. This is what spring football represents, providing a non traditional path to help players make it to football's grandest stage."

BASEBALL

Frontier League

After finding themselves down five in the eighth inning, the Québec Capitales made a massive comeback against the Washington Wild Things at Stade Canac on Saturday night to capture their third straight Frontier League Championship. Québec's win marks the first time in league history that a team has been dubbed champions three years in a row. First baseman Anthony Quirion then stepped in, representing the winning run for the Capitales. Down to his final strike, Quirion was served a low fastball and blasted it deep to left field and over the wall, giving the Capitales the championship by a final score of 7-6.

Southern League

Tennessee Smokies bid farewell after 25 years at Smokies Stadium. The Tennessee Smokies will be playing their home games in Covenant Health Park starting next year.

Texas League

Mariners No. 4 prospect Harry Ford records stolen base No. 231 of the season for Double-A Arkansas, setting a franchise record.

Eastern League

Orioles No. 12 prospect Trace Bright logs the 1,305th Double-A Bowie strikeout, setting a new single-season club strikeout record.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Professional Women's Hockey League

In preparation for Season 2 of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), the New York Sirens have announced that Prudential Center will serve as the team's primary home venue for regular-season games throughout the 2024-25 campaign. The team debuted at the venue with two regular season games during the inaugural campaign and recorded a season-high home attendance of 5,132 on April 20. Prudential Center, located in downtown Newark, NJ, is home of the NHL's New Jersey Devils. "We saw last season how quickly Prudential Center and our loyal fans could create an electrifying atmosphere," said General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Our players and staff are thrilled and can't wait to play again in this high-class venue and call this place home for the upcoming season. We know our fans will be a driving force in our pursuit of excellence." "Prudential Center is immensely proud to become a primary venue for the Professional Women's Hockey League," said Dylan Wanagiel, Vice President, Sports Properties and Special Events, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment/Prudential Center. "After the initial success of our two games at The Rock last season, we look forward to the opportunity to support and showcase the world class talent of women's hockey at the highest professional level."

North American Hockey League

United States Hockey League

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has promoted Shaun Morgan to Senior Director of Hockey Operations. Morgan joined the USHL in 2017 as Manager of Hockey Operations. He ascended to Director of Hockey Operations in August 2022, overseeing the USHL's central registry, player and team compliance, official scoring reports, player safety initiatives and the enforcement of USA Hockey rules and regulations. In addition to his work with hockey operations staffs, Morgan will serve as the USHL's liaison for key groups and stakeholders such as USA Hockey, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the league's competition committee. He will continue to be involved in the organization and planning of league events such as the USHL Draft. "Entering his eighth season with the league, Shaun has been a tremendous asset for the USHL's Hockey Operations Department," USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan said. "This promotion is a natural progression of his contributions. We are excited to expand his responsibility within the league."

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

The Orlando Valkyries announce that Cheyenne Jones, an outside hitter, has agreed to a one-year deal with the club. Jones was a standout volleyball player at a young age, setting a high school record for most kills in a match in the state of Montana with a whopping 51. She began her collegiate career at the University of Texas at El Paso where she was a two-time All-Conference player while leading the program in kills and points in conference play in both her junior and senior seasons. Jones then transferred and played her COVID year with Coastal Carolina University. There, she was named the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Conference second team. Following college, Jones played professionally in Finland with LP-Vampula Huittinen and broke the record for scoring the most points in a regular season with 552.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

