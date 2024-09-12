Tyler Lashbrook Named Head Coach of Maine Celtics

September 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics announced today the hiring of Tyler Lashbrook as Head Coach for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA G League season.

Lashbrook becomes the 10th head coach in franchise history. This will be the first head coaching position of his career; Lashbrook helped the Boston Celtics win the NBA Championship last season as a Player Development coach.

"It's an exciting time to be in the G League for both players and coaches," said Lashbrook. "There's truly no better development opportunity in the world. I'm beyond thrilled for this opportunity to coach the Maine Celtics. I want to thank Joe Mazzulla, Brad Stevens, and the Boston Celtics organization for trusting me and giving me my first head coaching opportunity. I'm honored and grateful to step into this role."

A native of Owensboro, Kentucky, Lashbrook is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He joined the Boston organization prior to last season, helping develop players and working with the offensive coaching staff. Prior to that, he was in a similar position with the Philadelphia 76ers, working as a player development coach from 2018-2023. Lashbrook started his coaching career as a basketball operations intern and video coordinator in Philadelphia from 2014-2018.

"Tyler is a great coach who excels in relationship management and communication," said Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla. "Last season he led our late game situational prep and took the lead on developing some of our younger players. I am excited for Tyler to have this opportunity to grow as a coach and leader, and to impact the Maine team and community."

Lashbrook replaces Blaine Mueller, who accepted an assistant coaching role with the Charlotte Hornets. Mueller led Maine to its first ever NBA G League Finals appearance in 2023-24, his lone season at the helm.

"I am so thrilled for Tyler to get the opportunity to lead the Maine Celtics this season," said Maine Celtics General Manager Jarell Christian. "He has been preparing for years for this challenge. His player development philosophy is elite, and he is able to get the most out of his players because of his tremendous creativity. I know Tyler and the staff will do a great job of continuing the success we have had in Maine."

In addition to the hiring of Lashbrook, the Maine Celtics also announced the rest of the coaching staff for the 2024-25 season. Steve Tchiengang returns to Maine for a second season, now as Associate Head Coach. Assistant Coach Taaj Ridley also returns to the Celtics for a second season, along with newcomers Landon Tatum and Brendan Baker.

"I'm elated to have been able to put this coaching staff together," said Lashbrook. "Each coach brings a unique skillset and a deep passion for player development. I believe every person on this staff has a bright future in basketball and I can't wait to get to work with them at the Expo."

The Maine Celtics tip off the 2024-25 season on Nov. 8 at Long Island. Maine's home opener is Nov. 15 vs. Westchester. Season tickets and mini plans are currently on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale at a future date. For details, visit MaineCeltics.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 12, 2024

Tyler Lashbrook Named Head Coach of Maine Celtics - Maine Celtics

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.