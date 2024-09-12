Long Island Nets Announce Coaching Staff

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have named Tevin Baskin, Fortune Solomon and Jorge Gutiérrez as assistant coaches on Head Coach Mfon Udofia's staff. They join Associate Head Coach Shawn Swords on Long Island's bench.

Swords returns to Long Island for his second season as associate head coach after joining the organization ahead of the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach. Swords previously spent 15 seasons (2007-2022) as head coach at Laurentian University in Ontario, Canada, where he also played five collegiate seasons (1992-97) and earned a bachelor's degree in economics. Prior to beginning his coaching career, the Ottawa native played professionally overseas for a decade (1997-2007) in France and Italy and on Team Canada at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Baskin enters his third season with Long Island and his first as an assistant coach. He originally joined the Nets staff ahead of the 2022-23 NBA G League season as an assistant video coordinator/player development and was elevated to head video coordinator/player development the following season. Prior to joining the Nets, the Stamford, Conn., native spent one season (2021-22) at Mississippi State as the director of recruiting and analytics, where he also served as a graduate assistant for two seasons (2018-20). Baskin played two collegiate seasons (2012-14) at Appalachian State and later earned a master's degree in workforce education leadership from Mississippi State.

Solomon joins Long Island as an assistant coach after spending the 2023-24 season as an assistant coach with the NBA G League's Raptors 905. Prior to his stint with the 905, he spent two seasons (2021-23) as an assistant coach with the South Bay Lakers and four seasons (2017-21) with the Oklahoma City Thunder as a player development analyst. The Hayward, Calif., native also brings international coaching experience to Long Island, serving as an assistant coach for the South Sudan Men's National Team since 2021, including the team's recent performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Prior to beginning his professional coaching career, Solomon spent one season (2012-13) at the University of California, Bakersfield as head video coordinator before joining the University of San Francisco basketball program as a graduate assistant during the 2013-14 season, where he also earned a master's degree in sports management.

Gutiérrez enters his first season with Long Island and his first as an assistant coach. He joins the coaching ranks after an 11-year professional career (2012-23) including three seasons (2013-16) in the NBA with Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Charlotte. Gutiérrez also played four seasons in the NBA G League with the Cleveland Charge (2012-16) and was selected by the Charge with the 26th overall pick in the 2012 NBA G League Draft. Prior to beginning his professional career, Gutiérrez played four collegiate seasons (2008-12) at the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies. The Chihuahua, Mexico native received Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors during his senior season with the Golden Bears.

Additionally, Steven Kaner has been elevated to head video coordinator/player development. He enters his fourth season with Long Island after joining the organization as a team attendant ahead of the 2021-22 season.

