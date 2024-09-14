Phoenix Mercury Signs Sophie Cunningham to Contract Extension

September 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the signing of guard/forward Sophie Cunningham to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

"Phoenix has become my home away from home, and I am so thrilled to be in the Valley and continue to get to play in front of the best fans in the W - the X-Factor," said Cunningham. "The investments Mat is making in our organization are unmatched and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of what we are building here, on the court and in the community."

Cunningham, a six-year WNBA veteran who has played her entire career in Phoenix, has appeared in 36 games (17 starts) this season, averaging 8.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a career-high 1.0 steals per game. The sharp-shooting wing has knocked down 37.8% of her shots from deep, the fourth highest percentage in the league amongst players who have attempted at least 150 three-pointers. Cunningham has shot 40.0% or greater from three in 21 games this season, second most in the league, and is one of three players to have 10 or more games off the bench with at least two made three-pointers.

In 178 career games (88 starts) with the Mercury, Cunningham holds averages of 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 42.2% from the field, 36.1% from three-point range and 86.2% from the free throw line. She ranks fourth in franchise history in three-pointers made (245) and recently moved into ninth in points (1,368). In 2022, Cunningham knocked down two or more three-pointers in a WNBA-record 17 consecutive games (Rhyne Howard has since eclipsed the mark with 21 consecutive games in 2023). The 28-year-old was selected 13th overall by Phoenix in the 2019 WNBA Draft following a standout four-year career at the University of Missouri.

