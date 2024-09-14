Game Preview: Fever End Regular Season Home Campaign against Wings on Sunday Afternoon

Sun, Sep 15, 2024, 1:59 AM

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings

Sunday, Sept. 15

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 3:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

WALV/NBA TV

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (19-19)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (19.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.8 apg)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (19.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 8.4 apg)

Guard - Lexie Hull (5.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (14.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 3.1 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (10.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Dallas Wings (9-29)

Guard - Arike Ogunbowale (22.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 5.1 apg)

Guard - Jacy Sheldon (5.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.4 apg)

Center - Teaira McCowan (11.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Forward - Satou Sabally (16.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.8 bpg)

Forward - Maddy Siegrist (9.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 bpg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: No injuries.

Dallas: Stephanie Soares - OUT (left knee)

GAME PREVIEW:

The Indiana Fever (19-19) wrap up its six-game homestand on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Wings for the final regular-season home game of the year. Sunday's game marks Dallas's only trip to Indiana this season, with the teams level at 1-1 in the regular season series. Indiana will close its regular season on Thursday night as the team travels to Capital One Arena to face the Washington Mystics.

The Fever enter Sunday afternoon currently ranked as the sixth seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoff standings. Indiana looks to rebound on Sunday after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time since June 23 and June 27. A win on Sunday would give the Fever the ninth 20-win regular season in franchise history.

Last time Indiana and Dallas met on September 1, both teams were riding a three-game winning streak until the Fever emerged with a 100-93 victory. Since then, Dallas has lost seven in a row. In the most recent matchup, Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with a season-high 36 points, six rebounds and three assists while rookie guard Caitlin Clark trailed with 28 points and 12 assists. Mitchell's 36-point effort tied the second most points ever scored by a Fever player in a regular season game. On Friday, Mitchell set a franchise record for most points scored in a regular season with 733 points entering Sunday afternoon. Also on Friday, Clark, who is still leading the league in assists averaging 8.4 assists per game, broke the WNBA single-season assist record of 316 and enters Sunday with 321 assists on her season.

On July 17 before the Olympic break, Indiana fell to Dallas, 101-93, during the teams' first meeting at the College Park Center. Despite Aliyah Boston's game-high 28-point performance and Clark's 24 points to go along with a WNBA record 19 assists, the Wings outlasted Indiana led by guards Arike Ogunbowale and Odyssey Sims scoring 24 points in the win.

Similar to Indiana, the Wings also suffered a close loss, 83-81, to the Seattle Storm on Friday. Wings center Teaira McCowan recorded a season-high 23 points on 8-of-14 field goal shooting and 15 rebounds, while forward Satou Sabally tallied 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in the loss. Ogunbowale is the second best scorer in the league, averaging 22.1 points per game, but she only scored 15 points in the most recent game. Last time against Indiana, McCowan only scored five points, but Ogunbowale and Sabally put up 24 and 25 points each.

In both of Indiana's matchups with Dallas, Clark, Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith have all scored at least 13 points. For overall points per game, Indiana and Dallas are ranked third and fourth, respectively in league standings, averaging 84.2 and 83.6 points per game. The Fever are ranked first in the league for field goal shooting with 45.3 percent and the Wings sit in the fifth spot, shooting 44.3 percent. Boston and McCowan are ranked fourth and fifth in rebounding since the Olympic break, each pulling down at least 9.7 rebounds per game.

The final home game of the regular season caps a record-setting season for Fever fans across the country and inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Through 38 games played this regular season, Indiana's home and road combined attendance set a new single-season WNBA record of 605,358 fans in attendance to watch the Fever. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the top five most fans to see a team in a single regular season in WNBA history is below:

1. 2024 - Indiana Fever - 605,358 (Home: 323,441 - Road: 281,917)

2. 1999 - Washington Mystics - 408,059

3. 2024 - New York Liberty - 403,826

4. 1998 - New York Liberty - 401,939

5. 2001 - New York Liberty - 401,092

