Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever - September 15

September 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indianapolis, IN - The Dallas Wings (9-29) cap off their stretch of four games in six games with a road tilt at the Indiana Fever (19-19) Sunday afternoon. Tipoff at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is slated for 2 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and NBA TV, while streaming on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call.

Sunday's meeting will be the rubber match between the Wings and Fever, with the teams each winning a game earlier this season at College Park Center. Arike Ogunbowale has averaged 29.0 points against Indiana in 2024, which bodes well for the sixth-year guard as she is 13 points away from 4,000 for her career. Should Ogunbowale, the recently crowned franchise all-time leading scorer, tally at least 13 points tomorrow, she would do it the fastest in WNBA history, accomplishing the feat in just 195 games. For more on that, see below.

Airing Bally Sports Southwest Extra and NBA TV, and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

7/17 at DAL W, 101-93

9/1 at DAL L, 93-100

9/15 at IND 2 p.m. CT

IND leads the all-time series 35-37

Stephanie Soares - OUT (left knee)

Arike Ogunbowale's next major milestone will be the 4,000-career points mark. Should she score 13 points on Sunday at Indiana, Ogunbowale would be the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 4,000, as New York's Breanna Stewart currently holds the record at 196 games. Ogunbowale is currently at 3,987 points over 194 career games, all of which have been played in a Wings uniform.

1. Breanna Stewart - 196 games

2. Diana Taurasi - 197 games

3. A'ja Wilson - 198 games

Ogunbowale currently: 3,987 in 194 games

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale became the franchise's all-time leading scorer Thursday night at College Park Center against the New York Liberty. Ogunbowale scored 11 points to bring her career total to 3,972 to pass Deanna "Tweety" Nolan who finished her nine-year, 293-game career with 3,971 points. Ogunbowale is in her sixth season with the Wings with Thursday being her 193rd career game. Ogunbowale notched points 3,971 and 3,972 from the free-throw line with 4:27 left in the contest. She finished 4-4 from the charity stripe on the night while adding four assists and two steals. Ogunbowale already held franchise career standards for three-pointers made and attempted and free-throws made.

