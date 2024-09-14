Storm Uses Big Third Quarter Surge to Beat Dallas, 83-81

September 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Just as the game appeared unattainable for the Storm, Seattle turned to a familiar weapon -- a huge third quarter.

The Storm matched its largest deficit ever overcome in a road win on Friday at College Park Center, using a long 46-12 run to turn a 21-point deficit into a 13-point lead late in the third. Seattle then had to hold on, as Dallas made a late run but missed a pair of shots in the final seconds as the Storm held on for the 83-81 win.

Down 50-37 at halftime, the Storm (23-14) came alive in the third quarter, using a 19-0 run to outscore the Dallas (9-29) 34-13. The last time Seattle erupted for 34 points in a quarter? July 1 ... against Dallas.

But despite the big run, Seattle had to hold on late. The Wings used a late 7-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Arike Ogunbowale to tie the game at 81-81 with :34.3 seconds left. But Skylar Diggins-Smith connected on a pair of free throws with :17.8 seconds to go, and Ogunbowale missed a pair of shots in the closing seconds as the Storm held on for the victory.

Diggins-Smith, who has paced Seattle's offensive surge, especially since the Olympic break, led all Seattle scorers with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-6 from three. The point guard snagged four steals for the second straight game and dished out four assists, moving her past Tamika Catchings for 10th on the WNBA's all-time assists list (1,489).

Jewell Loyd also reached a significant milestone Friday night, moving into 20th on the league's all-time scoring list. Her 15 points moved her past Lindsay Whalen as she now has 5,536 points in her career.

The Wings dominated in the paint early on, scoring 32 of its 48 points in the paint in the first half. However, Seattle limited the Wings in the second half including holding the home team to just 9-of-32 shooting in the second half, 2-of-14 shooting in the third quarter. Teaira McCowan finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds while Satou Sabally added 18 and seven, but the pair combined for just 10 points in the second half.

Ogunbowale, who entered the game and was ranked second in the WNBA in scoring, had just 15 points, with 13 coming in the second half.

Gabby Williams added 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting, reaching double digits in four of her last five games. At the same time, Mercedes Russell came up big for the Storm, posting a game-high +/- of +19, scoring nine points while adding five rebounds and two assists. She was key in the post in the second half after Ezi Magbegor left the game due to an eye injury suffered in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

The Storm converted 19 Dallas turnovers into 27 points and poured in a season-high 33 fast break points.

Seattle returns home for its final two regular-season games in Climate Pledge Arena next week, beginning with a contest against Los Angeles on Sunday at 3 p.m.

