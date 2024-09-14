Fever Unable To Complete Comeback Against Aces

September 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - In the final matchup of the regular season against the Las Vegas Aces, the Indiana Fever (19-19) erased a 13-point second-half deficit before falling short, 78-74, on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever conclude the home portion of the 2024 regular season schedule on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Wings before traveling to Washington D.C. to face the Mystics for its last regular season game.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 of her 20 points in the first half to lead the Fever to go along with two rebounds. On Friday night, Mitchell set a franchise record for most points scored in a regular season with 733 points entering Sunday afternoon. Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark notched her fourth game in the last five outings recording at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists as she ended the night with 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. With her fifth assist on the night, Clark broke the WNBA single-season assists record and ended the night with 321 assists so far this season. Clark also enters Sunday needing only 19 points to break the WNBA rookie scoring record of 744 points owned by Seimone Augustus.

Fever center Aliyah Boston set the franchise record for the most rebounds compiled in a season in franchise history on Wednesday and followed up with 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the loss. Boston enters Sunday with 346 career rebounds and is now ranked 16th for the most rebounds recorded in a single-season in WNBA history. Center Damiris Dantas came off the bench and tied a season-high 11 points with three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 16 minutes of play. The Fever outscored the Aces in paint points, 34-26, bench points, 17-12 and outrebounded Las Vegas, 35-31.

Indiana held Las Vegas under 35 percent shooting, 26.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line in the second half and limited Las Vegas to only one offensive rebound the entire night. The Aces led 43-35 at halftime, but Indiana held Las Vegas to only 12 points in the third quarter after the Aces opened the second half on a 5-0 run. Clark scored 11 of her 18 points in the third quarter alone and Dantas made a 3-point field goal to open the final quarter to tie up the score, 60-60, with approximately eight minutes left in regulation. Indiana went on a 16-6 extended run from the third quarter into the fourth for over six minutes and only trailed by three points as the final seconds ticked down. Las Vegas never trailed in the fourth quarter as the Aces earned the regular-season sweep against Indiana.

For the Aces, guards Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum led Las Vegas to victory this time around with 21 and 18 points, respectively. The two guards combined for nine assists and five rebounds. Indiana held Aces center A'ja Wilson to only 15 points on Friday night, but pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds and recorded two blocks in the win. Aces guard Jackie Young followed with 12 points, six assists and two rebounds.

The Fever conclude the home portion of the 2024 regular season on Sunday against the Dallas Wings at 3 p.m. ET. Sunday's game will broadcast on MeTV.

