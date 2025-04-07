Storm Single Game Tickets Now Available

April 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced single game tickets for 2025 regular season home games are now available. Tickets for games, including the preseason contest against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, May 4, start as low as $25.

New this year, the Storm are introducing an all-inclusive five-game premium experience. Held in the Moet & Chandon Imperial Lounge at Climate Pledge Arena, guests will be able to enjoy plush opera-box-style seating and best-in-class food and beverage offerings for the team's biggest games of the season, including contests against the Indiana Fever, New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm kicks off the 2025 regular season with a two-game road trip against Phoenix and Dallas before heading home for the team's Opening Night presented by Providence Swedish on Friday, May 23 against Phoenix. This season, fans can watch the Storm take on some of their biggest opponents of the year in the Emerald City, including WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and the Aces (May 25 and June 1), 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Fever (June 24 and August 3) and WNBA Champions the New York Liberty (June 22 and September 5).

Fans will be able to watch familiar faces step onto the court at Climate Pledge Arena this season, including WNBA Champion and nine-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike, four-time All-WNBA First Team selection and six-time All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith, WNBA Champion and All-Star Ezi Magbegor, and 2024 European Player of the Year and silver Olympic medalist Gabby Williams. Former Storm favorites including three-time WNBA Champion and 2023 Sixth Woman of the Year Alysha Clark and 2019 USA FIBA AmeriCup gold medalist Katie Lou Samuelson will also return for the 2025 season. Making their rookie debut, fans will be able to cheer on the Storm's No. 2 overall 2025 WNBA draft pick, who will be selected on Monday, April 14 in New York City.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).

