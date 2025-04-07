Valkyries Announce Single Game Ticket On-Sale Information

The Golden State Valkyries announced Monday that single game tickets for the team's 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will go on sale Tuesday, April 8, with exclusive presale events happening before becoming available to the general public on Wednesday, April 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Golden State tip off its highly anticipated regular season on May 16 at Chase Center at 7 p.m. against the Sparks. Fans who wish to purchase tickets may do so by visiting valkyries.com.

Beginning tomorrow morning at 10 a.m., tickets will become available exclusively for Valkyries Season Ticket Holders, and at 12 p.m. will be available to Valkyries deposit holders. At 2 p.m., Warriors Season Ticket Members pre-sales will begin, and at 4 p.m., Chase cardholders will have access to Valkyries single game tickets. The exclusive pre-sales will continue on Wednesday, April 9, with Golden State Valkyries Insiders at 12 p.m., followed by Warriors Insiders at 3 p.m. Single game tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9.

Valkyries.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Valkyries ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Valkyries organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Valkyries resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

For more information on the Golden State Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com. For any questions, please reach out to ticketing@valkyries.com or call us at 833-VALKS13.

