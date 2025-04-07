Atlanta Dream Guard Holly Winterburn to Miss 2025 WNBA Season Due to Injury

April 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream announced today that guard Holly Winterburn will miss the 2025 WNBA season after sustaining an injury.

Winterburn signed a training camp contract with the Dream in early February and is currently playing for Beşiktaş JK in Turkey's Super League. The Dream will retain Winterburn's exclusive WNBA playing rights.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.