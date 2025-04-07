Atlanta Dream Guard Holly Winterburn to Miss 2025 WNBA Season Due to Injury
April 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream announced today that guard Holly Winterburn will miss the 2025 WNBA season after sustaining an injury.
Winterburn signed a training camp contract with the Dream in early February and is currently playing for Beşiktaş JK in Turkey's Super League. The Dream will retain Winterburn's exclusive WNBA playing rights.
