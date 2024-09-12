Monterrey Kings Join Arena Football One

Arena Football One is thrilled to announce its third expansion team for the 2025 AF1 Season. The Monterrey Kings, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León in Mexico, will be the first international team to join Arena Football One for the 2025 Season.

Monterrey's mountains provide stunning vistas for the second-largest city in Mexico and the 23rd-largest in North America. The regal vistas and bustling city make an apt home for the Kings to make their Arena Football Debut..

Commissioner Jeff Fisher said, "Monterrey has amazing leadership in Fernando Von Rossum. His knowledge of football and connections within the industry will be invaluable as the Monterrey Kings join AF1 as an expansion team for 2025. We are very excited to grow the game internationally and bring the arena game to Mexico."

The Monterrey Kings feature an ownership group led by Team President Fernando Von Rossum. Von Rossum has decades of pro football experience through his involvement with NFL broadcasts in Mexico and the Pittsburgh Steelers for Latinamerica and his ownership of the Monterrey Steel.

Team President Fernando Von Rossum said, "We are looking forward to assembling a great team and delivering a very competitive team to a World Class City. We are excited to join a new league and a higher level of competition for 2025."

His father, Fernando Von Rossum Sr, received the Ralph Hay Pioneer Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. The younger Von Rossum leads a group of partners and is excited to bring arena football to one of the best football towns in Mexico.

Monterrey features two collegiate teams competing at the peak of Mexican College Football. Von Rossum hopes to build upon his past experiences with the Monterrey Steel and his new partners to deliver a quality product to fans.

Arena Football One continues to build towards an exciting 2025 kickoff. With three expansion teams announced and more to come, AF1 is setting the stage for a thrilling inaugural season. AF1 is prepared to deliver all the fun and all the excitement to football fans continent-wide.

