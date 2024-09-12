Mark Wacyk Named President of the Ottawa BlackJacks

September 12, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday the appointment of Mark Wacyk as Team President of the Ottawa BlackJacks. With over 35 years of entrepreneurial experience across diverse industries, including sports, technology, high-net-worth finance, transportation, and biopharmaceuticals, Wacyk's expertise and drive will be instrumental in advancing the Ottawa BlackJacks' growth and community impact as the team enters its sixth season.

Additionally, the BlackJacks are introducing Leo B. Doyle as the team's Community Advisor. Doyle will assist in expanding the team's community portfolio, connecting with key local figures to support local clubs and organizations.

With a 15-year career in high-tech, Ottawa BlackJacks' newest Executive team member, Wacyk (WA-sick), co-founded Akara Corporation, a venture-backed technology startup that was acquired by Ciena Corp in 2003. Wacyk has also had a successful 15-year tenure managing investments and trading commodity futures with RBC Dominion Securities.

A passionate supporter of Canadian university and community sports, Wacyk has made significant contributions as an alumnus, donor, fundraiser, coach, and athlete. As the Assistant Coach for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, he played a role in their Wilson Cup championship in 1993. He later founded the Garnet and Grey 6th Man Club, a basketball alumni chapter, and has volunteered as a basketball coach with the Ottawa Guardsmen and Ottawa Shooting Stars.

In community service, Wacyk played a key role in fundraising and project management for the Carp Splash Pad, a children's water park developed in partnership with the City of Ottawa.

Wacyk holds a B.Sc. in Computer Science from McMaster University (1984) and an MBA from the University of Ottawa (1993).

The Ottawa BlackJacks Community Advisor Leo B. Doyle serves as the chair of Eastern Ontario Basketball and is the founder of the Ottawa Basketball Network (OBN), an advocacy group focused on promoting basketball and ensuring equitable access to opportunities that facilitate youth and community development. In addition to his work with OBN, Leo volunteers with Indigenous Sport and Wellness Ontario and sits on the boards of the Ottawa Shooting Stars Basketball Club and Nutrition Blocs, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating food insecurity among school-aged children in Ottawa.

Mark Wacyk, along with General Manager and Head Coach James Derouin, Community Advisor Leo B. Doyle, and the rest of the Ottawa BlackJacks organization will work to unite the Ottawa basketball and business communities in support of growing the sport in the Capital and Establish the BlackJacks as a premier destination for attracting top players and delivering a world-class sports and entertainment experience at The Arena at TD Place.

In 2024, the Ottawa BlackJacks finished the season third in the Eastern Conference, clinching a spot in the CEBL Eastern Conference semifinals against Niagara after defeating the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Play-In Game at the Toronto PanAm Centre. Highlights of the season include two BlackJacks players winning major awards- Lloyd Pandi was named Defensive Player of the Year and Tevin Brown was named co-winner of the Clutch Player of the Year award. Additionally, the BlackJacks set a CEBL single-game scoring record during the Target Score era with 122 points scored against Niagara on July 20. The season also featured the hosting of the first men's basketball game officiated by an all-female Canadian crew on June 11 against Montreal.

"I'm thrilled to be joining what is already a strong team here with the BlackJacks. The Capital Region is a passionate, sophisticated, and diverse basketball community with numerous successes across our post-secondary, high school, prep, and club programs. The BlackJacks are excited to continue the winning tradition in the city while fostering an inclusive and vibrant atmosphere for everyone at TD Place. In the CEBL, the BlackJacks have an established, legitimate professional sports league partner. The CEBL is a league like no other in the world with our Target Score ending that makes our unique game timeless, producing countless memorable game endings and distinctive fan experience."

-Mark Wacyk, Team President, Ottawa BlackJacks

"The National Archives recently acknowledged that Ottawa is the birthplace of basketball in Canada. National excellence in basketball is an Ottawa tradition. It stretches back over 130 years. Under Mark Wacyk's leadership, I know that the BlackJacks will continue to grow, and to become a central part of Ottawa's tradition of basketball excellence. I am delighted to support Mark and his team in that journey."

-Leo B. Doyle, Community Advisor, Ottawa BlackJacks

