New York Sirens Announce Prudential Center as Primary Venue for 2024-25 Season

September 13, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK and NEWARK, N.J. - In preparation for Season 2 of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), the New York Sirens have announced that Prudential Center will serve as the team's primary home venue for regular-season games throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

The team debuted at the venue with two regular season games during the inaugural campaign and recorded a season-high home attendance of 5,132 on April 20. Prudential Center, located in downtown Newark, NJ, is home of the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

"We saw last season how quickly Prudential Center and our loyal fans could create an electrifying atmosphere," said General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Our players and staff are thrilled and can't wait to play again in this high-class venue and call this place home for the upcoming season. We know our fans will be a driving force in our pursuit of excellence."

"Prudential Center is immensely proud to become a primary venue for the Professional Women's Hockey League," said Dylan Wanagiel, Vice President, Sports Properties and Special Events, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment/Prudential Center. "After the initial success of our two games at The Rock last season, we look forward to the opportunity to support and showcase the world class talent of women's hockey at the highest professional level."

New York Sirens will relocate their training to the Essex County Codey Arena, the Devils former practice facility, located in West Orange, NJ as part of the South Mountain Recreation Complex.

"Establishing Codey Arena as our practice venue is a significant step in our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible environment for our team and players to grow and develop," said Head Coach Greg Fargo. "We are very excited to become a proud and active part of the Essex County community, engaging with our neighbors, and having an impact as we make Codey Arena our new training home."

"Essex County Codey Arena is very excited for our new partnership with the New York Sirens," said Codey Arena General Manager Stephen Ruggiero. "This partnership brings together two organizations dedicated to the growth and development of women's hockey. We would like to extend our gratitude to the PWHL, GM Pascal Daoust and Head Coach Greg Fargo for their support. Together, we will continue to promote and elevate women's hockey in our community."

"We are excited to welcome the New York Sirens to Essex County Codey Arena," said Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. "Our facility has a long history of providing skating opportunities for people of all ages and abilities including NHL and minor league hockey teams along with the NJ Youth Devils and Daredevils. We hope having the Sirens here will inspire new generations of girls and women to play hockey, and we look forward to a longtime partnership with the team and PWHL."

The New York Sirens were officially unveiled this week by the PWHL as part of a league-wide launch of its six team identities after playing the inaugural season with names that solely represented locations. Learn more about the announcement here.

Information regarding Season Ticket Memberships for the New York Sirens will be made available today to fans who have subscribed to the team's e-newsletter. Fans can sign up for the e-newsletter and receive priority pre-sale access to 2024-25 New York Sirens Season Ticket Memberships at the following link: New York Sirens. More information on group tickets is available at the following link: New York Sirens Group Sales.

The 2024-25 PWHL regular-season schedule will consist of 30 games per team, including neutral-site games.

