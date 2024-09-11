A'ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single Season Scoring Record
September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
With 26.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Wednesday evening's road tilt against the Indiana Fever, two-time WNBA M'VP Aja Wilson scored her 940th and 941st points of the season on a jumper from the free throw line breaking the WNBA single season scoring mark of 939 points set by Jewell Loyd in 2023.
