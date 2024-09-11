A'ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single Season Scoring Record

September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







With 26.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Wednesday evening's road tilt against the Indiana Fever, two-time WNBA M'VP Aja Wilson scored her 940th and 941st points of the season on a jumper from the free throw line breaking the WNBA single season scoring mark of 939 points set by Jewell Loyd in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.