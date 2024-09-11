9/10 Sparks Gameday Information

September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







Postgame Notes

Game 36: Los Angeles Sparks (7-29) vs. Connecticut Sun (26-10)

September 10, 2024

Attendance: 8,253

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Sparks 18 14 13 21 66 Rickea Jackson (16) Azurá Stevens (17) Odyssey Sims (6)

Sun 16 27 21 22 86 Marina Mabrey (26) Alyssa Thomas (11) Alyssa Thomas (12)

Box Score

First Quarter: Azurá Stevens assisted on the Sparks' first two baskets, first to Odyssey Sims, then to Rickea Jackson Dearica Hamby (six points and one assist) and Rickea Jackson (five points and two assists) accounted for 11 of the Sparks' 18 points in the first quarter Stevens tallied nine rebounds in the first quarter, tied with Lisa Leslie for most in a quarter in Sparks franchise history Dearica Hamby recorded three steals in the quarter

Second Quarter:

Rickea Jackson opened scoring for the Sparks in the second quarter with a jumper...Jackson finished the half with 13 points (6-for-6 FG) and two assists Rae Burrell scored the first triple of the night for the Sparks off a pass from Odyssey Sims, with two seconds left in the first half Azurá Stevens posted a game-high 11 rebounds in the first half

Third Quarter:

A made free-throw from Rae Burrell started second half scoring for Los Angeles, bringing the Sparks' deficit to 45-33 The Sparks' first field goal of the second half didn't come until 7:24 with an Azurá Stevens layup... a few possessions later, she knocked down a corner three assisted by Odyssey Sims, 51-38 Sun Rickea Jackson made her first triple of the night (4:44), off a Dearica Hamby assist. With that basket, Jackson surpassed Nneka Ogwumike (462) for second all-time in points scored as a Sparks rookie Stevens led the team with five points (2-for-4 FG, 1-for-1 3PT) and four rebounds in the third quarter

Fourth Quarter:

Crystal Dangerfield opened scoring for the Sparks with her first three of the night. Dangerfield went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter Dearica Hamby went back-to-back in the paint, cutting the Sun lead to 77-54 Dangerfield hit all three triples she attempted in the quarter, scoring nine points and adding two assists, accounting for 61.9% of L.A.'s points in the fourth Zia Cooke posted six points in the fourth quarter, going a perfect 3-for-3 from the field

Main Takeaways:

Rickea Jackson scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3PT) tonight, surpassing Nneka Ogwumike (462) for second all-time in points scored as a Sparks rookie Azurá Stevens grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds, including a career-high 15 defensive rebounds. Stevens became the fourth Spark ever to post 15+ defensive rebounds in a game, joining Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie and Dearica Hamby Odyssey Sims passed (pun, intended) Lindsey Harding for 30th all-time in WNBA assists with six Stevens posted her 10th career double-double (10 PTS, 17 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL) Hamby recorded a career-high-tying five steals, her third 4+ steal performance of the season Crystal Dangerfield matched a season high with 11 points and three triples (3-for-5 3PT)

The Sparks close out their three-game homestand Sept. 11 against the Seattle Storm (7 p.m.) before a road rematch against the Storm (Sept. 15). Then, Los Angeles closes out the season at home against the Phoenix Mercury (Sept. 17) and away in Minnesota (Sept. 19).

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 11, 2024

