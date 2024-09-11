Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty (9/12) & Seattle Storm (9/13)

September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings will play their final two home games of the season on Thursday and Friday this week. The Wings will host the New York Liberty on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT, before closing out the home slate the following night against the Seattle Storm at 6:30 p.m. Thursday's tilt will air on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and stream on Prime Video, with Ron Thulin on the call alongside Naismith Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and ShaVonne Herndon. Against the Storm on Friday, the game will air on ION, with Thulin joined by Fran Harris and Herndon.

Following the back-to-back home stretch, the Wings will conclude the 2024 season on the road, beginning Sunday at the Indiana Fever and next Thursday at the Las Vegas Aces.

How To Follow

Thursday - airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and streaming on Prive Video; Friday - airing on ION. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Liberty Schedule & Results

8/20 at NYL L, 74-94

8/22 at NYL L, 71-79

9/10 at DAL L, 92-105

9/12 at DAL 7 p.m. CT

DAL leads the all-time series 41-40

2024 Wings-Storm Schedule & Results

6/13 at DAL L, 84-92

6/29 at SEA L, 76-97

7/1 at SEA L, 71-95

9/13 at DAL 6:30 p.m. CT

SEA leads the all-time series 45-28

9/13 Game Status Report

TBA

Notable Storylines

Arike Approaching Major Milestone

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale is 11 points from becoming the Wings franchise leader for career points, as she enters Thursday's tilt with New York with 3,961 points. Deanna Nolan, who played for the Detroit Shock between 2001-09, holds the franchise standard with 3,971 points. Ogunbowale is on pace to do it in impressive fashion as well, having only appeared in 192 games thus far, compared to Nolan at 293. Now in her sixth season with Dallas, Ogunbowale has averaged 20.6 points per game for her career since the Wings drafted her out of Notre Dame fifth overall in 2019. Ogunbowale would become the third active player to hold her franchise's career scoring record, along with A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury. Ogunbowale already holds Wings franchise record for 3-pointers made (490) and attempted (1,399) and free-throws made (774).

Rock The Pink

The Dallas Wings will host the New York Liberty on Thursday in the Wings' annual breast cancer awareness game, Rock The Pink, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. Among the activations and recognitions scheduled for the night: 2,000 pink bandanas provided by Baylor Scott & White Health; Play4Kay t-shirts available for purchase to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund; "I Fight For" cards to honor and support those that may be battling, survived, or lost their fight to breast cancer; breast cancer survivor Kathlyn McGuill singing the National Anthem; a Survivor's Parade at halftime; a check presentation to the Sister's Network for a $50,000 grant, presented by the Dallas Wings Community Foundation, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the Dallas Mavericks; a feature on the inaugural Tiffany Jackson Memorial Scholarship presentation; along with opportunities to donate and get involved in fundraising.

