Dallas Wings to Face New York Liberty in Annual "Rock the Pink" Game on Thursday

September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington TX - The Dallas Wings will host the New York Liberty on Thursday in the Wings' annual breast cancer awareness game, Rock The Pink, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and streaming on Prime Video.

Baylor Scott & White Health will provide the first 2,000 fans to enter CPC with pink bandanas, while fans will also have the opportunity to fill out "I Fight For" cards. The cards, which will be shared in-arena throughout the game, will honor and support those that may be battling, survived, or lost their fight to breast cancer.

Play4Kay t-shirts will be available for purchase on site which will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Additionally, fans can join the cause and make a one-time flat donation, or pledge up to $5 for every point Kalani Brown scores this season through an online Play4Kay giving campaign. All donations benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, supporting innovative ways of fighting all cancers affecting women and providing support through giving strength, courage, and hope. Brown lost her grandmother to breast cancer. Donations can be made HERE.

Fans will also be able to sign up for "Strike out Cancer with Kalani and Friends" - a breast cancer awareness fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 19 at Pinstack Las Colinas.

Breast cancer survivor Kathlyn McGuill will sing the National Anthem, while halftime will feature a Survivor's Parade, celebrating the strength of survivors across the DFW metroplex.

Additional in-game elements include a check presentation to the Sister's Network for a $50,000 grant, presented by the Dallas Wings Community Foundation, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the Dallas Mavericks.

Videoboard features include a highlight of the inaugural Tiffany Jackson Memorial Scholarship presentation. The $10,000 scholarship, sponsored by Dallas Wings Community Foundation and Baylor Scott & White Health with support from Jackson's previous teams the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty, was awarded to Isabella Celis. Celis is attending West Texas A&M University as an animal science, pre-vet major and is a member of the cross country and track team. Jackson was a Texas native who spent much of her WNBA career with the Tulsa Shock. She lost her battle with breast cancer in 2022.

A limited number of tickets remain for Thursday's game.

