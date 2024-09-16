Northern Arizona Wranglers Appoint Two-Time AFL Coach of the Year Ron James as New Head Coach

September 16, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release







PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - The Northern Arizona Wranglers are excited to announce the signing of Head Coach Ron James ahead of the 2025 Indoor Football League Season. (Presented by Team USA Martial Arts & Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.)

The Wranglers are bringing in an exciting and experienced head coach, who holds vast experience coaching the Indoor game at a high level. Coach James is a veteran football coach with a background that spans both the professional and collegiate landscapes in addition to high school athletics. In both 2012 and 2017, James earned the Arena Football League Coach of the Year recognition. His resume includes an Arena Bowl appearance in 2017 as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Storm. James brings over 30 years of valuable coaching experience to the Wranglers organization. Coach James has a combined fourteen years of coaching on the collegiate level as well as his AFL experience. He has coached at almost every level of college football in various capacities.

Wranglers Owner and President Fred DePalma stated the following regarding the hire of coach James. "Coach James brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to our organization. With his strategic mindset and strong leadership skills, we are confident that he will take the Wranglers to new heights in the upcoming season. Not only does Coach James possess a deep understanding of the game, but he also shares our commitment to developing a strong team culture. His dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive environment aligns perfectly with the values that NAZ stands for."

DePalma expanded by saying, "Moreover, Coach James has a genuine passion for making a difference in the community. We believe that his involvement in various charitable initiatives will further enhance our organization's connection with the local community. We would like to extend a warm welcome to Coach James and express our excitement for the future of the NAZ Wranglers under his guidance. Together, we are confident that we will achieve great things both on and off the field."

Coach James added his thoughts on his new coaching role by saying, "I would like to thank Fred and Robin DePalma and the ownership group for selecting me as the next head football coach for their team. I am excited about the opportunity to join the IFL and a first-class organization in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The Northern Arizona Wranglers have a tradition of excellence on and off the field that I am eager to contribute to for years to come. I can't wait to put together a team the community can be proud of, and I look forward to meeting all of our great fans!"

Coach James provided his extensive coaching history and biography in detail below.

From 2020 - 2024, Coach James has been coaching at Juan Diego Catholic High School. James was the Defensive Coordinator for the football team before being elevated to the Head Coaching position following the 2021 season. He is also a teacher in the Physical Education Department, a role he has held since joining the faculty in 2020.

In 2019, Coach James was the Head Coach and General Manager of the Atlantic City Blackjacks in the Arena Football League. During the 2018 football season James served as a Senior Analyst for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League. The 2018 Roughriders qualified for the CFL playoffs and had the second-best record in the league.

From 2016-2018, Ron James was the Head Coach of the Tampa Bay Storm in the Arena Football League. Coach James turned the previously two-win team into an eleven-win team and earned an Arena Bowl berth in the 2017 season. The Storm became the first team in league history to go from two wins to the Arena Bowl in one year. His work in the 2017 season earned Coach James the 2017 AFL Coach of the Year award, marking this the second occasion he had garnered the honor.

In 2016, Ron James was named the Head Coach and General Manager of the newly formed Portland Steel of the Arena Football League. The Portland franchise was a league run team and would only compete for one season in the AFL. The Steel qualified for the AFL playoffs under James' guidance. The 2015 season in the AFL would see Coach James serving as the Defensive Coordinator and defensive line coach for the Cleveland Gladiators. The Gladiators excelled in several defensive categories and qualified for the 2015 AFL Playoffs.

In 2014, Coach James took over as Head Coach for the Pittsburgh Power in the Arena Football League after their first game of the season. The 2014 season would see the Power finish 15-3 under James' leadership, including a twelve-game winning streak to enter the AFL playoffs. The Pittsburgh Power underwent an extreme change of fortune, after a 4-14 season prior to Coach James' arrival. The Power held a 15-3 the following season under James' guidance, marking the largest turnaround in AFL history.

From 2009 - 2013, Ron James was the Head Coach of the Utah Blaze. In 2011, Coach James expanded his Blaze organizational duties serving as the Team President in conjunction to his role of Head Football Coach. Under Coach James' guidance, the 2012 Utah Blaze won a franchise record twelve regular season games and boasted the AFL's top offense. Coach James was awarded the 2012 AFL Net 10 Coach of the Year. Prior to being named Head Coach of the Blaze in 2008, James was an assistant coach in Utah under Danny White for the 2007 and 2008 seasons. During those two seasons, James served as offensive line coach and Director of Player Personnel.

From 2001 - 2006, James coached for the Las Vegas Gladiator organization, serving as the Head Football Coach in 2005 and again in 2006. His 2005 Gladiator team led the AFL in total offense and during his tenure with the Gladiators, the team would break ten different franchise records in various offensive categories.

Coach James also worked for the Houston Thunderbears in 2000 and 2001, serving as the line coach and Director of Player Personnel. James began his AFL coaching career with the Albany Firebirds during their inaugural season of 1990, and again serving as an assistant coach in 1991. James was an assistant football coach at the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he also served as Admissions Support Officer from 1998 - 2000.

From 1993 - 2000, Coach James was an assistant football coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Coach James joined the coaching staff to mentor the offensive line in 1993 and spent his last four seasons serving in the capacity of Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. Prior to coaching at Kentucky Wesleyan College, Coach James was the Defensive Coordinator at Hartwick College (from 1992-1993) and St. Lawrence University (from 1989-1992).

Coach James began his coaching career at Siena College (from 1986-1989) as the linebackers coach and served as Head Coach for the Junior Varsity program in 1988. Ron James was a four-year starter at Siena College at offensive tackle, and an NCFA Al America and a two-time First Team Al Conference selection. James also saw action at defensive tackle in college. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Siena and an MPA from Rockefeller College.

Amative of Albany, NY Coach James is married to his wife, Lynn. They have a son, Brady and a daughter, Alexis and reside in Woods Cross, Utah.

Grab your Season Tickets for the 2025 season today! Deposit through the link below and we will contact you to select your seats!

https://sparkpages.io/?i=_A1lb

For any Season Ticket inquiries, call us at 928-379-5581

You can also email ticketdirector@nazwranglers.com

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.