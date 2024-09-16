Weah and Brown Join Sharks Roster

September 16, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks have signed one running back and one defensive back for the 2025 Season: Otis Weah (5'8, 220 lbs) and Blace Brown (6'1, 195 lbs).

Weah attended North Dakota from 2019 to 2021, where he consistently demonstrated his game-changing speed. In 2021, he rushed for over 800 yards and scored 9 touchdowns. Weah's speed was a constant threat, making him a game-breaker. He was so efficient that, on average, two carries would result in a first down. Every time he caught the ball, it moved the chains. Weah epitomized efficiency on the field.

Brown played for Troy from 2016 to 2018 and made an immediate impact in his first season, recording six interceptions and four passes defended. He demonstrated great awareness and tackling ability, accumulating 117 tackles over his three years. Brown also showcased his exceptional pursuit angles and deep understanding of the game. As a standout in Troy's defense, he recorded 16 pass deflections and 12 interceptions throughout his collegiate career.

