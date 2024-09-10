South Bay Lakers Announce Zach Guthrie as Head Coach

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers today announced Zach Guthrie as head coach. Guthrie becomes the 11th head coach in franchise history.

"We're thrilled to welcome Zach and his wife Sarah to the Lakers family," said South Bay Lakers General Manager Nick Mazzella. "Zach has worked alongside some of the game's great minds for nearly two decades, earning a reputation for his player development vision and his schematic creativity. Instilling Coach Redick's vision and a Lakers championship mindset is fundamental to our success. We look forward to Zach achieving this, maximizing players' potential and building upon the South Bay Lakers reputation as a premier destination for developing NBA players."

Guthrie joins South Bay after serving the past three seasons as assistant coach for the Washington Wizards. Prior to Washington, the Texas native spent the 2020-21 campaign as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks and five seasons on staff with the Utah Jazz from 2015-20, including the last four as an assistant coach. From 2012-15, Guthrie served as manager of advanced scouting for the Orlando Magic.

"I'm incredibly honored to step into this role as head coach of the South Bay Lakers," Guthrie said. "Helping players unlock their full potential is critically important to me. I let players know it's a partnership and it's our collective mission to help them succeed in every way possible. I couldn't be more excited to work alongside Coach Redick and his staff to build a developmental program dedicated to excellence at every level."

Guthrie's basketball career began in 2007 when he served three seasons as a basketball operations intern for the Austin Toros of the NBA G League while enrolled at the University of Texas. After graduating from UT with a bachelor's degree in business in 2010, Guthrie spent two years with the San Antonio Spurs, ascending to the role of assistant video coordinator in 2011-12.

South Bay will tip off its 2024-25 NBA G League campaign Nov. 9 at home versus the Salt Lake City Stars at UCLA Health Training Center. CLICK HERE to view the team's complete schedule.

