Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Schedule

September 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, today announced its Tip-Off Tournament and regular season schedule for the 2024-24 season, which will begin in Santa Cruz with games against the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 8 and November 9. The Valley Suns will begin their 24-game home slate against the Stockton Kings on November 11 at 7 p.m. at Mullett Arena.

Tickets for the Valley Suns home opener against the Kings are now available for purchase at thevalleysuns.com. Single-game tickets to remaining Valley Suns home games will go on sale at a later date.

The NBA G League season is split into two parts beginning with the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, which will run from November 8 through December 22, followed by a 34-game regular season. In the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. All 31 teams are guaranteed to play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset ahead of the start of the regular season slate, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27 when the Valley Suns host the Rip City Remix at 7 p.m. The Valley Suns will play their first three games of the regular season at Mullett Arena before 11 of the team's 15 games in January will be on the road.

The Valley Suns longest homestand of the season will run between November 27 and December 13, hosting the Salt Lake City Stars and South Bay Lakers twice, and the Stockton Kings and the Warriors once. The schedule includes eight back-to-backs throughout the season, including five at Mullett Arena.

Tickets to the Valley Suns Opening Night, presented by Ticketmaster, against the Stockton Kings on November 11, and will go on sale today at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Single-game tickets to all remaining Valley Suns home games will go on sale at a later date. Fans interested in ticket plans, group packages or season tickets can call (602) 379-8000 or contact us at tickets@thevalleysuns.com.

