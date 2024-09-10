Single Game Tickets Now on Sale for 2024-25 Squadron Season

September 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced single game tickets for all 2024-25 contests are on sale.

The Squadron are set to host 24 games at Legacy Arena at the BJCC this season, with the schedule being highlighted by theme nights such as Hoops for Troops (Nov. 9), STEM Fest (Dec. 4), HBCU Night (Jan. 25), Literacy Day (March 4) and Fan Appreciation Night (March 16).

This year's home schedule features five games in November, two in December, six in January, three in February and eight in March. The eight home games in March are the most Birmingham has played in the final month of the season in franchise history.

Single-game courtside seats, season tickets, group tickets (groups of 10 or more) and the Weekend Warrior Flex Pack can be purchased by contacting the Squadron at (205) 719-0850 or bhamtickets@pelicans.com.

All Birmingham Squadron contests are set to be televised locally on My68 in Birmingham and nationally streamed or televised on NBA TV, ESPN+, Tubi, NBAGLeague.com or the ESPN family of networks.

See below for Birmingham's full 2024-25 home schedule.

DAY DATE HOME/AWAY OPPONENT TIME (CENTRAL)

SATURDAY 11/9/24 HOME MEXICO CITY 6 p.m.

SUNDAY 11/17/24 HOME OKLAHOMA CITY 3 p.m.

FRIDAY 11/22/24 HOME AUSTIN 7 p.m.

SUNDAY 11/24/24 HOME OKLAHOMA CITY 3 p.m.

SATURDAY 11/30/24 HOME MEMPHIS 11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY 12/4/24 HOME OSCEOLA 11:30 a.m.

FRIDAY 12/6/24 HOME OSCEOLA 7 p.m.

FRIDAY 1/10/25 HOME CAPITAL CITY 7 p.m.

SATURDAY 1/11/25 HOME CAPITAL CITY 6 p.m.

SUNDAY 1/19/25 HOME WISCONSIN 3 p.m.

TUESDAY 1/21/25 HOME WISCONSIN 7 p.m.

SATURDAY 1/25/25 HOME INDIANA 6 p.m.

SUNDAY 1/26/25 HOME COLLEGE PARK 5 p.m.

THURSDAY 2/6/25 HOME COLLEGE PARK 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 2/12/25 HOME WESTCHESTER 7 p.m.

THURSDAY 2/13/25 HOME INDIANA 7 p.m.

SUNDAY 3/2/25 HOME DELAWARE 3 p.m.

TUESDAY 3/4/25 HOME DELAWARE 11 a.m.

THURSDAY 3/6/25 HOME GRAND RAPIDS 7 p.m.

SATURDAY 3/8/25 HOME GRAND RAPIDS 6 p.m.

SUNDAY 3/9/25 HOME WESTCHESTER 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 3/12/25 HOME STOCKTON 7 p.m.

FRIDAY 3/14/25 HOME SANTA CRUZ 7 p.m.

SUNDAY 3/16/25 HOME SANTA CRUZ 3 p.m.

