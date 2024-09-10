Iowa Wolves Announce Marquee Theme Games

September 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves today announced its Marquee Theme Games for the 2024-25 season. The theme games headline the first part of the Wolves' 2024-25 promotional schedule, with the full promo schedule to be announced by early October. Single game tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 11.

Opening Night on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Wisconsin Herd will be the first marquee game with the first 1,500 fans receiving a clear, Wolves-branded crossbody bag, presented by MidAmerican Energy.

New for this season will be the Howliday Game on Friday, Dec. 13 versus the Motor City Cruise with the first 1,500 fans receiving a Naz Reid scarf, presented by MidAmerican Energy.

The team's popular Iowa State Fair Day, presented by Landus, returns on Saturday, Feb. 8 when the Stockton Kings visit Wells Fargo Arena. A fan giveaway item for Iowa State Fair Day will be announced later.

Fans of all ages are invited to celebrate Alpha's Birthday, presented by JP Party Rental, on Sunday, Feb. 23, as the San Diego Clippers are in town for the only Sunday home game of the season. Iowa's favorite mascot will host several of his mascot friends for a day of birthday-fun activities and Wolves basketball. A giveaway item for kids will be announced later.

Timberwolves Day, presented by the Iowa Lottery, is back on Friday, Feb. 28 when the Wolves welcome the Osceola Magic. Iowa will once again wear custom Timberwolves-themed specialty jerseys that fans will have a chance to bid on the week of the game. Members of Minnesota's game presentation crew will be in on the fun at Wells Fargo Arena.

Rounding out the marquee theme games is a brand new, action-packed theme night: fans can participate in a big Pack Battle on Friday, March 28 when the Wolves host the South Bay Lakers. Pack Battle will have fans inside Wells Fargo Arena grouped into teams that will compete against each other in fun-filled team competitions with fans having the chance to win prizes all game long. A special Pack Battle-themed t-shirt will be given to all fans in attendance.

Iowa Wolves' flex packs are currently on sale and will secure your seat to the Timberwolves preseason game at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Oct. 11. The flex packs include three ticket vouchers, good for any Iowa Wolves home game, for only $125. Buy your flex packs here. Single game tickets for the preseason game are currently on sale.

Group deposits are being accepted for the 2024-25 season. The Iowa Wolves offer a variety of on-court experiences for groups of all sizes to get your group howling. From pregame performances to postgame free throws on the Wolves' court, there is something for everyone and spots fill up fast! Place your deposit at iawolves.com/groups.

For the second portion of their promo calendar release, Iowa will announce its Principal Community Series Games on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

