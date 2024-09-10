San Diego Clippers Release Schedule for First Season in Oceanside

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers have unveiled their schedule for the 2024-25 G League season, the team's first season at Frontwave Arena. Led by head coach Paul Hewitt for the fifth consecutive season, the Clippers will tip-off play in Oceanside on Fri., Nov., 8 against Rip City Remix.

For the fourth consecutive season, the G League schedule will be split into two-parts, a newly minted 16-game Tip-off Tournament and a traditional 34-game regular season. The Tip-off tournament will begin on Fri., Nov. 8, and will culminate at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. Following the Tip-off Tournament, team records will reset in advance of the 34-game regular season, which tips off on Fri., Dec. 27.

The Clippers will play their first regular season game on Fri., Dec., 27 against the Memphis Hustle.

San Diego Clippers courtside and general season tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now, and fans can place group deposits to secure discounted ticket pricing and additional benefits by reaching out to groupsales@frontwavearena.com. Fans can also sign up for the SD Clippers Insiders Club to be notified about promotional schedules, single-game ticket on sales, fan fests and more.

