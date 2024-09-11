UFL to NFL Numbers Continue to Make a Significant Impact in the NFL

Arlington, TX - The UFL continues to make a significant impact on the NFL, placing a substantial number of its players on NFL rosters prior to last weekend's start of the NFL season.

Twenty-one players from the UFL's 2024 season are currently active in the NFL. Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates (Detroit Lions) and Arlington Renegades defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (Minnesota Vikings) both solidified a spot on a 53-man roster when the NFL season began, while wide receiver Chris Blair (Atlanta Falcons) was recently promoted to the active roster from the practice squad. 14 others are signed to NFL team practice squads, and three are on injured reserve.

"We knew that merging both leagues would create more talented rosters which in turn would create a more entertaining product on the field. This would provide our players the competitive platform needed to be seen by NFL teams," stated UFL Executive Vice President, Daryl Johnston. "The number of workouts and signings we saw during NFL training camps speaks to the product we put on the field and the opportunity we created for our players as a league. This is what spring football represents, providing a non traditional path to help players make it to football's grandest stage."

"The UFL has demonstrated to be a proven and effective product," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent. "It provides an opportunity to develop, showcase and evolve the talent and quality of players, coaches, administrators, trainers and officials at the highest level of professional football."

After a successful inaugural season, over 250 of the 400 players (sixty percent) who appeared in games for the UFL were called to the NFL for workouts, with 78 individuals signing contracts to attend 30 NFL team training camps. Overall, the UFL saw 87 total contracts signed, which included eight players signing twice with the same team and one player signing three times with different teams.

"The UFL has been an excellent tool for us as we build the roster," said Dallas Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel, Will McClay. "In the age of salary cap, player acquisition has become a year-round job. The UFL gives us an opportunity to evaluate players in a professional setting at crucial times when teams need to fill roster holes that may not have been addressed in the draft and free agency. The access that the UFL gives us to the players and process makes it a league that we will continue to scout and look for players to add to our roster. The bottom line is that football is a "rep" game and we feel like the more quality reps a player can get, the more they can improve their skill set and Football intelligence enough to compete for an NFL roster spot."

"Growth opportunities afforded players by the UFL can absolutely lead to better competition on NFL rosters," stated Minnesota Vikings General Manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. "If players in the UFL ascend through the opportunity with professional organizations and access to continued coaching and structure, that provides us with valuable information to evaluate. Those ascending players fit the characteristics we target to bring potential added value and competition to our roster."

On top of the 2024 campaign, the legacy USFL and XFL classes have also created a strong representation in the NFL with a total of 41 players being called to action for the 2024-25 season. Legacy players like kicker Brandon Aubrey and wide receiver Kevontae Turpin are two of the 11 total currently sitting on 53-man rosters, while 27 others are on practice squads and three on injured reserve.

"The NFL scouts agree that the UFL is a great proving ground for players to get more film and playing time to improve their game," said San Antonio Brahmas General Manager, Marc Lillibridge. "When they're not playing, it's hard to see their development. When they're in the UFL, they can see them developing under high level coaching and the results and growth in games."

With the 41 legacy players, a total of 137 individual players that came from spring football have been on NFL rosters.

The UFL will continue to hold its hub in Arlington, TX as they prepare for season two in 2025.

