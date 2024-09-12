Panthers Name Rod Windsor Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator

September 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area Panthers have named Rod Windsor as the team's new Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, bringing one of the most decorated names in the sport to the franchise.

Windsor spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Northern Arizona Wranglers. In 2024, Northern Arizona led the IFL in total offense and finished second in the league in passing offense.

"We are thrilled to add Coach Rod Windsor to the Bay Area Panthers. He is a brilliant offensive mind and continues to be an innovator in the indoor football game," said Rob Keefe, Panthers Head Coach and President of Football Operations.

Windsor, new Assistant Head Coach Les Moss, and Keefe were on the same staff at Northern Arizona that captured the IFL title in 2022, completing a turnaround for a franchise that won only one game the previous year.

"One of the biggest reasons to make the move was to not have to play against Coach Keefe," said Windsor. "He's probably the best defensive coach in the league, and it's much better to be on his side than to try and score against him."

Windsor has earned four indoor football championship rings: three as a player (2013, 2014, and 2018) and one as a coach (2022). He began his record-breaking playing career as a rookie in 2010, catching a league-record 197 passes for 2,372 yards and 47 touchdowns for Arizona. Windsor finished his pro career with 898 catches for over 11,000 receiving yards and 263 touchdowns.

"I think it is helpful for them to know that I was successful when I played," said Windsor. "They look up what I did in my career and are more likely to listen to what I have to say."

The combination of his playing and coaching experience, along with his ability to connect with players makes Windsor a perfect fit for the Panthers.

"Not only is Coach Windsor a great communicator and teacher of his system, but he knows how to use his players' talents and strengths at all times to put them in the best position possible to be successful," said Keefe. "His professional approach to training his players to reach their potential is top-tier, and the fire he has to win is exactly why we are excited to have him on board."

