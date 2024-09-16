Blue Bombers Sign Quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Bryan Scott to Practice Roster

September 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Bryan Scott. Both players have been added to the practice roster.

Dolegala (6-7, 242, Central Connecticut; born: October 7, 1996, in Hamburg, NY) signs with the Bombers after being released by the BC Lions earlier this season. The quarterback has spent the last three seasons in the CFL, two with the Roughriders (2022-2023), and this year with the BC Lions (2024).

Dolegala has appeared in 24 CFL games, starting in 11, and has thrown for 2,968 yards on 246 completions for 12 touchdowns, while rushing for 112 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, Dolegala signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals, spending the year on the 53-man roster, but did not see any game action. The quarterback then landed the New England Patriots (2020-2021), Green Bay Packers (2021), and Miami Dolphins (2021).

Dolegala spent his four-year collegiate career (2015-2018) with Central Connecticut State University. Over that time, he would complete 654 passes for 8,129 yards and 48 touchdowns, finishing with a career passer rating of 126.5 while also rushing for 292 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Scott (6-2, 220, Occidental College; born: August 17, 1995, in Rolling Hills, CA) signs with the Bombers after several stints in the CFL and USFL. In 2023 and 2024, Scott was a member of the Toronto Argonauts, dressing for all 18 games in 2023 and all nine games in 2024 before his release. In 2024, Scott threw for 79 yards on five completions, one being a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Scott briefly spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2019, but chose to opt-out of his contract after the 2020 CFL season was cancelled.

Prior to joining the Argonauts, Scott started three games for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL (2022), throwing for 558 yards on 60 completions for five touchdowns.

In his collegiate career (2013-2016), Scott appeared in 32 games, throwing for 9,073 yards on 763 completions for 77 touchdowns, and rushed for 402 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The team has also released American receiver Josh Johnson.

