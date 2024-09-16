BC Football Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024

Surrey, BC (unceded traditional territory of the Katzie, Semiahmoo, Kwantlen, and other Coast Salish peoples) - Some of the biggest names who have been dedicated to grow the game of football in British Columbia will be formally inducted to the BC Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 19, 2024, ahead of the BC Lions' regular season home finale versus the Montreal Alouettes.

"Our Class of 2024 is star studded and includes individuals who have made their mark on and off the field over the years," said Tom Malone, CEO of the BC Football Hall of Fame.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our newest class in our ceremony prior to the Lions game on October 19 and we are extremely grateful to the BC Lions Football Club, team owner Amar Doman, and President Duane Vienneau, for once again being a tremendous partner for us and for hosting our induction ceremony."

The Class of 2024 is highlighted by one of the most celebrated kickers in CFL history, Paul McCallum, who enters the BC Football Hall of Fame in the Professional Athlete category. A native of Surrey, McCallum's illustrious professional career saw him play in the CFL, XFL and in the World League of American Football. It was with his hometown BC Lions, however, where he earned most of his accolades. He was part of three Grey Cup championship teams (1994, 2006, 2011), captured the Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian Award in 2006, and won the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Award in 2011. McCallum holds the CFL record for longest field goal (63 yards), ranks second for most field goals and scoring in CFL history, and holds the record for the longest kickoff in BC Lions history (100 yards). He also shares the record for most field goals in a Grey Cup game with six.

Joining McCallum being inducted into the Athlete category are Shawn Olson, Mike Emery, and Glen Suitor. Veteran media personality Farhan Lalji, and current BC Lions colour commentator Giulio Caravatta, are also among the Class of 2024. Lalji enters the Hall in the Builder Category, joined by Dave Hawkshaw and Doug Staveley, while Caravatta enters in the Media Category. Also entering the Hall are the 1984-1996 North Delta Razorbacks flag football team, and the late Brian MacKay, an original member of the Waterboys who will be honoured with the CFL Bob Ackles Award.

Full bios of all inductees can be found in the attached document and at bcfootballhalloffame.com.

