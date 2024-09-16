BCLC Partners with CFL as Official Sports Betting Partner in British Columbia

September 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) and British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) have partnered to make BCLC's online sportsbook - PlayNow Sports - the official sports betting partner of the 111th Grey Cup. BCLC, the only legal gaming operator in the province, is the newest Authorized Gaming Operator to partner with the league. The partnership builds upon BCLC's commitment to football in the province - as both a longstanding supporter of the BC Lions and as an enthusiastic proponent of bringing the Grey Cup to Vancouver.

"BCLC is immensely proud to have PlayNow Sports as the official sports betting partner for the 111th Grey Cup," said Dan Beebe, BCLC's Chief Operations Officer. "As a social-purpose company, BCLC works every day to generate win-wins for the greater good and serve in the best interests of the communities we call home. We're thrilled to help bring together BC Lions and CFL fans from across the country in the spirit of celebration and community at this year's Grey Cup Festival."

In celebration of Canada's largest single-day sporting event returning to B.C. for the first time since 2014, the CFL and BCLC are holding a special contest for fans in B.C., Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Grand Prize consists of two tickets to the championship game, two Grey Cup Festival passes, travel, accommodation, $500 in PlayNow Sports free bets and more. Additional information and participation details can be found here.

"Responsible sports wagering, and the entertainment it provides, is an important part of the future of CFL fandom," said Tyler Keenan, the CFL's Chief Revenue Officer. "Our work with BCLC allows fans to deepen their connection to the league, but more importantly, it strengthens our efforts to support British Columbians and the community through the valued programs and services they rely on every day."

The CFL's province-specific Authorized Gaming Operator program works with partners to authenticate and regulate the league's sports betting landscape. In 2023, the league complemented its existing wagering policies and by-laws with an enhanced Match Manipulation Policy. It is highlighted by an annual education component for all full- and part-time CFL personnel, including players, regarding their individual roles and responsibilities in supporting the league's high standards for integrity and responsible gaming practices. All CFL personnel are strictly prohibited from wagering on league activities. Additional information regarding the CFL's commitment to responsible sports wagering can be found here.

Fans aged 19+ in B.C. can place wagers on the CFL via PlayNow Sports.

The 111th Grey Cup, featuring the internationally acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The championship contest will be broadcast live across the nation on CTV, TSN and RDS. Viewers outside of Canada can tune-in for free via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.