Roughnecks to Play 2025 UFL Season at University of Houston's TDECU Stadium

September 12, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON - The United Football League today announced that the Houston Roughnecks will play the 2025 season at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium, a familiar home for the Roughnecks.

"In an exciting new chapter for the Houston Roughnecks, we're thrilled to return to the University of Houston's newly renovated TDECU Stadium," said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. "Our partnership with the University of Houston has been a highlight in our spring football journey, and we can't wait to build on the electric atmosphere we experienced in 2020 and 2023 at TDECU Stadium. Their state-of-the-art venue will surely elevate our game-day experience and deepen our connection within the Houston community."

After the University of Houston's promotion to the Big 12 Conference in 2023, their program began significant stadium construction and facility renovations, prompting the Roughnecks to play their 2024 UFL season at Rice University. Renovations to TDECU Stadium have included additional premium seating options and a new sideline-to-sideline video board.

"We are excited to welcome the return of the Roughnecks to TDECU Stadium and the campus of the University of Houston," Houston Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Eddie Nuñez said. "It is a thrill for us to showcase football year-round inside TDECU Stadium while sharing the latest in fan-focused facility upgrades with the Roughnecks and their passionate supporters. This relationship with the Roughnecks and United Football League not only enhances our mission for Houston Athletics to be a centerpiece within the community but also creates valuable opportunities for monetary growth and investment in our department."

The Roughnecks' 10-game regular season kicks off in spring 2025. For more information, visit TheUFL.com.

