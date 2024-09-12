Showboats Announce Renewal/Reseating Plans for 2025 Season

September 12, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Showboats season ticket members will soon be able to renew and select their seats for the 2025 season at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Seats for the 2025 Memphis Showboats United Football League season will be located on the west side of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, along with the north and south end zones.

Current season ticket members will receive step-by-step instructions on how to choose their new seats for the 2025 season, along with a timeline of when they will enjoy an exclusive selection window. Seat selection will be virtual and will be on a tiered basis, starting on Wednesday, September 18. Fans who place a deposit for tickets prior to the public on sale date will have an exclusive window to select seats before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Season tickets for the Showboats begin at $100* for five regular season home games.

Season ticket prices for the 2025 Memphis Showboats season:

Premium chairback seats (between 30-yard lines): $250*

Sideline chairback seats (30-yard line to end zone): $175*

Bleacher seats (end zones): $100*

*-Plus applicable fees

Season ticket members will enjoy new perks this year, including:

Priority entry through a dedicated entrance at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Priority access to on-field experiences at Showboats home games

Exclusive season ticket member gift

Mystery box Showboats gift

Access to exclusive season ticket member parking (Gold Lot 2)

Traditional benefits include priority access to renew their same seats for 2026, a 25 percent discount on merchandise at UFLshop.com, priority access to additional seats at season-ticket member prices, priority access to seats for the Conference Championship and 2025 UFL Championship Game and priority access for all season ticket member events. Only season ticket members are eligible for these benefits.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.