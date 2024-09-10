Shaun Morgan Promoted to Senior Director of Hockey Operations

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has promoted Shaun Morgan to Senior Director of Hockey Operations, the league announced on Tuesday.

Morgan joined the USHL in 2017 as Manager of Hockey Operations. He ascended to Director of Hockey Operations in August 2022, overseeing the USHL's central registry, player and team compliance, official scoring reports, player safety initiatives and the enforcement of USA Hockey rules and regulations. In addition to his work with hockey operations staffs, Morgan will serve as the USHL's liaison for key groups and stakeholders such as USA Hockey, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the league's competition committee. He will continue to be involved in the organization and planning of league events such as the USHL Draft.

"Entering his eighth season with the league, Shaun has been a tremendous asset for the USHL's Hockey Operations Department," USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan said. "This promotion is a natural progression of his contributions. We are excited to expand his responsibility within the league."

Morgan spent six years as an official in the American Hockey League (AHL), ECHL and Central Hockey League (CHL). His career highlights include working four ECHL Kelly Cup Championship series and one CHL championship series. In addition to his career as a linesman, Morgan worked IIHF, USHL and NAHL games through the USA Hockey Officiating Development Program. Morgan was a linesman in the USHL from 2007-2012.

"I want to thank Glenn Hefferan and Stephanie Morgan for giving me the opportunity to expand my responsibilities within the league and continuing to have a working relationship with the league's coaches and general managers," Morgan said. "I also want to thank Ian Gentile and Evan Rand for their leadership in allowing me to grow in the league and be ready to take on this new role within the USHL."

Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Morgan studied at Saint Louis University and graduated with a degree in Business Management in 2011.

