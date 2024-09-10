Hawks Suffer First Loss

September 10, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scored a goal in each period on Tuesday night, and that was enough to upend the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-2 at Young Arena.

The result moves Cedar Rapids to 3-0-0 during their exhibition schedule. The Hawks drop to 2-1-0. Both teams have two preseason games remaining.

The RoughRiders notched the only goal of the first period at 14:41. The puck came out of the right corner and across the slot to Maxon Vig. He used a Waterloo defender as a screen and put his shot inside the opposite post.

Cedar Rapids goalie Rudy Guimond made that goal stand up; after several fine saves early, Guimond made his best stop of the frame in the late minutes on a partial breakaway by Nicholas Kosiba.

Kole Hyles added to the lead 2:56 into the second. It was a tap-in goal after Heath Nelson tracked down the puck below the icing line and dropped a pass back to his linemate.

A fortunate bounce gave the Hawks a partial answer 1:55 into the third. The puck took a funny hop off the end wall, eluding Guimond and leaving Jackson Nevers with an open net.

However, the RoughRiders went back up by two on Hans-Martin Ulvebne's breakaway three-and-a-half minutes later. The veteran forward came up the slot, slid left, and squeezed in a shot to the short side.

Waterloo recorded the only power play goal of the night with 6:39 remaining. Eero Butella snapped in a shot from the left circle.

Guimond stopped 27 shots for the win, as the Hawks outshot the visitors in each period.

Waterloo wraps up the preseason with games in Green Bay on Thursday and Friday against the Gamblers and Muskegon Lumberjacks respectively.

Cedar Rapids 1 1 1 - 3

Waterloo 0 0 2 - 2

1st Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Vig 2 (Ledrew, Hyles), 14:41. Penalties-Konevych Cr (cross checking), 17:56.

2nd Period-2, Cedar Rapids, Hyles 1 (Nelson, Milfors), 2:56. Penalties-Stewart Cr (roughing), 4:56; Nycz Wat (cross checking, roughing), 4:56; Nelson Cr (interference), 8:11; Vandenberg Cr (roughing), 19:07; Hjelm Wat (roughing), 19:07.

3rd Period-3, Waterloo, Nevers 1 (Peddle), 1:55. 4, Cedar Rapids, Ulvebne 1 (Prihti), 5:24. 5, Waterloo, Butella 1 (Bogas, Kosiba), 13:21 (PP). Penalties-Coyle Wat (cross checking), 2:53; Stewart Cr (bench minor-too many men), 11:29.

Shots on Goal-Cedar Rapids 6-7-7-20. Waterloo 10-11-8-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Cedar Rapids 0 / 2; Waterloo 1 / 3.

Goalies-Cedar Rapids, Guimond 2-0-0-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 0-1-0-0 (20 shots-17 saves).

A-1,149

