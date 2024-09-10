Omaha Outlasts Lincoln in Visit to Ice Box

September 10, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Omaha Lancers took down the Lincoln Stars 4-3 Monday night, marking their third consecutive preseason win. Sam Scheetz scored two second period goals in the victory.

Omaha swiftly killed off an early first period hooking penalty and hit the ground running afterwards. After much pressure from both teams throughout the first period, Lincoln scored off a 4 on 2 rush at 16:26. The Stars were given minors for boarding and checking from behind after two huge hits at 18:43 and 19:34. This resulted 43 seconds of carryover 5 on 3 power play time.

David Deputy capitalized on the leftover man advantage scored on a wicked wrist shot at 30 seconds into the second period. However, Lincoln regained the lead on a breakaway at 3:28. Sam Scheetz responded with his first of two tallies, a long bomb from the right circle at 9:41. Lincoln tied things once more at 11:10 before Sam Scheetz's second goal at 17:57 on a feed from Jonah Aegerter to close out the second period.

The third period started out with a bang as Holden Carter's stretch pass found Maxim Eilseev with speed. Eilseev found his Finnish countryman Valterri Lehtosaari on the backdoor for the go ahead goal at 3:45. At 10:45 Nick Sykora took a high cross check from Lincoln's Valdamir Bakhtov resulting in his ejection and a five minute major power play. Unfortunately, an Omaha bench minor for too many men on the ice cut at 11:52 into the man advantage. Despite working 4 on 4, the Lancers maintained control of their zone and throughout the latter half of the frame. Lincoln pulled their goalie with 1:43 remaining in regulation but the extra attacker could not best Aiden McKenna.

The Omaha Lancers next play Wednesday Sept. 11 versus the Sioux City Musketeers with a 7:05pm puck drop. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of the Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

