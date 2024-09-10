Valkyries Bring on Another Decorated Rookie

September 10, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Cheyenne Jones, an outside hitter, has agreed to a one-year deal with the club.

Jones was a standout volleyball player at a young age, setting a high school record for most kills in a match in the state of Montana with a whopping 51. She began her collegiate career at the University of Texas at El Paso where she was a two-time All-Conference player while leading the program in kills and points in conference play in both her junior and senior seasons. Jones then transferred and played her COVID year with Coastal Carolina University. There, she was named the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Conference second team. Following college, Jones played professionally in Finland with LP-Vampula Huittinen and broke the record for scoring the most points in a regular season with 552.

"I am beyond excited to be joining the Valkyries this season," said Jones. "It has always been my dream to play professional volleyball in the States. I am thrilled for the opportunity to grow the sport and play with an extremely talented group of girls."

"Cheyenne has shown that she continues to grow her game and get better the longer her career goes on," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "She took a huge step going from college to the professional level, playing six rotations and being the anchor for her team in Finland. I am excited to see what she brings to our gym in December."

