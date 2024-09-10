Revamped Rise Prepare for Second Season

September 10, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







As confetti showered the court at the CHI Health Center on May 18, the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation was complete. The Omaha Supernovas had topped the Grand Rapids Rise in front of their home crowd to win the League's first championship. While the Supernovas celebrated, the Rise left the arena with a mix of disbelief and displeasure, but also a sense of pride for what they had managed to accomplish as a brand-new franchise.

Now, four months later, following a series of offseason changes, the Rise have a new look as they aim to be the last team standing when the championship trophy is awarded in 2025.

"I'm really excited about the roster," said Cathy George, Rise head coach and vice president of volleyball operations. "We have well-rounded players, who have physicality, personality and a competitive fire within them. It's a team that will be ready to get after it. We are competing in a league that is very challenging. The players and teams are great. It won't be easy, but I feel very confident in this group of women."

Seven of the 12 players currently signed for the upcoming season will be new to the Rise. The returning five include outside hitters Symone Abbott and Erika Pritchard, middle blockers Marin Grote and Alyssa Jensen, and setter MacKenzi Vazquez, who is coming out of medical retirement after serving as the team's director of volleyball operations.

To address the need for a replacement at opposite hitter following Emiliya Dimitrova's retirement, the Rise signed 6-foot-5 Greek League MVP Sherridan Atkinson. Additionally, outside hitter Carli Snyder, a former Miss Michigan Volleyball and French league standout, has joined the team to be another reliable point producer.

The Rise have also added four players who competed against them in the Pro Volleyball Federation last season. Outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine, a native of Ortonville, Michigan, joins the Rise after winning the championship with Omaha. Ali Bastianelli, from Marysville, Michigan, returns to her home state as well after leading the league in blocks last season with 1.07 per set. Setter August Raskie, Bastianelli's former teammate in San Diego, is bringing her international experience, energetic play, and charisma to Grand Rapids. Libero Valeria León has made the move over from the Columbus Fury and the Puerto Rico national team to strengthen the Rise's defense.

The Rise also brought in newcomer Jena Otec as a defensive specialist. The former two-time AVCA All-American at Purdue (2017-21) looks to make her professional debut with the Rise in 2025. Otec is currently the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Western Kentucky. She helped coach Briggs-Romine with the Hilltoppers in 2023.

With all the new additions and changes, developing chemistry becomes paramount.

"I believe that having chemistry is what makes teams play above or below their talent level," George said. "So, that is something we must focus on early to gain that special advantage. Players typically realize that being selfless and investing in others is the only way we can create our chemistry and achieve our goals."

Building relationships starts well before players arrive for training camp in December. It involves ongoing communication through texts and phone calls, interactions with each other on social media, and participating in various community events. Whether it's Vazquez, Snyder, Briggs-Romine, and Jensen assisting at the Rise Coaches' Clinic or the team engaging with fans at local high school and college volleyball matches, these efforts help forge strong team connections.

When asked about common characteristics of these players, George said, "They all have a willingness to learn, grow, and be a great teammate. Their drive to be their best is obvious in their approach to the game"

Roster changes won't be the only noticeable difference for next season. The league is expanding to 28 regular-season matches from 24 and will be joined by an eighth team, the Indy Ignite. Every team will play each other four times - twice at home, twice on the road.

"I can't wait to see the new schedule," George said. "I know they are working hard on it. With additional time to plan, the schedule will look to be more consistent in terms of rest periods, travel, and days of the week being played."

Anticipation is building with a new season on the horizon.

"I also can't wait to see the players in action together," George said. "I'm looking forward to watching our team identity grow as we begin to work together and discover our strengths as a group."

