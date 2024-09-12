Wings' Ogunbowale Becomes Franchise's All-Time Leading Scorer

September 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale became the franchise's all-time leading scorer Thursday night at College Park Center against the New York Liberty. Ogunbowale scored 11 points to bring her career total to 3,972 to pass Deanna "Tweety" Nolan who finished her nine-year, 293-game career with 3,971 points. Ogunbowale is in her sixth season with the Wings with Thursday being her 193rd career game. Dallas fell to the Liberty, 99-67.

Ogunbowale notched points 3,971 and 3,972 from the free-throw line with 4:27 left in the contest. She finished 4-4 from the charity stripe on the night while adding four assists and two steals. Ogunbowale already held franchise career standards for three-pointers made (490) and attempted (1,403) and free-throws made (778).

Her next major milestone will be the 4,000-career points mark. Should she score 28 points over the next two games, Ogunbowale would be the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 4,000, as Breanna Stewart currently holds the record at 196 games.

Maddy Siegrist matched Ogunbowale for the team high with 11 points, going 4-9 from the field while grabbing six boards. All 10 Wings who entered the game scored at least two points, including Jaelyn Brown who finished with a career-high eight points.

For the second straight game, New York (31-6) used hot three-point shooting early on to build up a double-digit lead. The Liberty were 6-12 from deep in the first quarter, with Sabrina Ionescu going 4-5 for a game-high 16 points through the first 10 minutes. NY led 25-15 after one, with Teaira McCowan leading the Wings (9-28) with six points. She went on to finish with eight points and a game-high nine rebounds on the night.

The Liberty kept their foot on the gas despite being limited to just six more three-pointers over the final three quarters of the contest. The Wings were held to .366 shooting from the field on the night and .222 from three, while New York posted a .478 mark overall and .400 from deep. The Liberty also had 10 more free-throw attempts than Dallas, 21-of-26 compared to 11-of-16. The Wings also struggled with turnovers, committing 17 miscues that New York turned into 20 points.

Ionescu led the Liberty with a game-high 20 points, while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton finished with 17.

The Wings will play their final home game of the season tomorrow night against the Seattle Storm (22-14), with tipoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ION and stream on WNBA League Pass.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.