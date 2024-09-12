Mystics at Sky Postgame Information - September 11

September 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







September 11, 2024

Mystics 89- Sky 58

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (89) Edwards (15) Edwards (10) Sykes (7)

Sky (58) Carter (16) Cardoso, Harrison (8) Allen (5)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of tonight's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Washington's 29-point victory tonight was the largest margin of victory for the Mystics this season, surpassing the previous high of +28 on June 22 vs. Dallas

The Mystics held the Sky to 58 points in today's win, the least amount of points the Mystics have allowed this season and the least points a team has scored against the Mystics since July 17, 2022

Tonight's game also marked the second-least amount of points all time the Mystics have allowed against the Sky, and the least since June 13, 2008 when the Sky scored 57 points

The Mystics dished out 28 assists, tied for the most assists for the Mystics in a game this season and tied for fifth-most in a game in franchise history (seven times; last 7/16/24)

Aaliyah Edwards led the Mystics in scoring and rebounds with 15 points and 10 rebounds, securing the third double-double of her career and her first since June 7. Edwards also had three blocks on the night.

Edwards is now one of four Mystics players to record 3+ double-doubles in their rookie season, joining Shakira Austin (4), Alessandra Santos de Oliveira (4), and Chamique Holdsclaw (6).

This was the fourth game this season Edwards has had 3+ blocks in a game

(188) needs 21 more rebounds to pass Murriel Page (208) for third-most rebounds in a rookie season in franchise history.

Brittney Sykes was the next-highest scorer, filling up the stats sheet with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Sykes has had 10+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in three games this season, tying her previous high in a season after having three such games in 2023

Sika Koné led the Mystics bench in scoring for the first time this season with a career-high 11 points along with five rebounds and three assists

This was the sixth time in her career that Koné has had 5+ rebounds in a game and also was the most assists in a game in her career

Ariel Atkins had nine points tonight, moving her to 2849 career points, passing Monique Currie (2843) for the third most points in Mystics franchise history. She now sits behind Chamique Holdsclaw (2960) and Alana Beard (3128).

Julie Vanloo scored nine points, including three made threes, and dished out four assists.

Vanloo (69) needs two more made threes this season to jump into the WNBA top 5 threes made in a rookie season and pass Kelsey Mitchell (70). Today she sits at sixth all-time after passing Tonya Edwards (66), Ruthie Bolton (66) and Cynthia Cooper-Dyke (67).

Vanloo (166) needs 11 more assists this season to tie Temeka Johnson (177, 2005 season) and for the franchise record for most assists by a rookie in a season. This would also put Vanloo tied for fifth all time in WNBA history. Vanloo currently sits at eighth on the All-Time Rookie assists list behind Teresa Weatherspoon (173).

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.